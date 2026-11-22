A man succumbed to his burn injuries minutes after his car caught fire while it was parked near the Multi-Featured Park in Sector 24, Panchkula, around 4.30 pm on Saturday. The victim’s identity has not yet been established. (HT File) more

The victim’s identity has not yet been established.

Passersby had spotted the Hyundai Creta on fire and alerted the police through the emergency helpline 112. A team from the Sector 25 police post had taken the injured man to a private hospital in Sector 26, where he succumbed during treatment.

Chandimandir police said they had traced the car’s registered owner – a woman reportedly living in Peer Muchalla, Zirakpur. The vehicle, however, was registered at a Chandigarh address. Police said the owner’s husband is Sahil Sharma, but it is not yet clear whether he was driving the car at the time of the incident or if someone else was behind the wheel.

Police and fire department officials are investigating the cause of the fire.