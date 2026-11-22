Marriages are apparently still made in heaven, but down here they’re clearly in perilous straits. Break-ups, separations and even legal proceedings are increasingly sullying the landscape of marriage. Yet, there are some quaint ways of the tried, tested and battle-hardened variety, which may quite potently prevent any of the above from occurring, despite all the torments, tumults and turbulences that years of being together will inevitably bring along. Despite the turbulence of a marriage, a few tried-and-tested habits can keep a couple safely off the rocks. (Shutterstock) more

Firstly, two people who’ve been in wedlock for a considerable period of time, should never carry their ‘differences’ to the next morning! An elderly couple in their eighties divulged to me, this vital secret to their bonded longevity. They would honour a time-tested pact in this regard, and would sleep off their tiffs, even if they felt very grumpy about them.

Secondly, spouses must practise the art of ‘agreeing to disagree’. There’s not much point in forcing home the point, if there’s no point left to force home. Arguments often continue beyond the existence of the issue or non-issue which caused them. Egos are what creep in, quite seamlessly, and disagreements turn into conflicts.

Thirdly, wives should realise that their husbands have always been poor listeners, and the chances of these worthies displaying any signs of improvement are utterly minimal. The wife should give up trying to inspire the other to concentrate a bit more on what is being said. They should pretend that they’re addressing a brick wall, but one that has facial hair and one that nods absent-mindedly and intermittently.

Fourthly, spouses should nurture vastly differing interests, so that they keep out of each other’s hair. Golf for one spouse, and bridge for the other. Or, slouching on the couch for one of them, and zipping around the city, for the other!

Fifthly, they could plan their days in a manner that they encounter each other only rarely, once in the morning, twice in the evening, with maybe some necessary double doses on Sundays. Arguments are unlikely to take place when there’s no one around to argue with!

Speaking of doses, the sixth way is to pretend to be dozing off when the spouse is going on about something. Years of disagreement notwithstanding, Indian spouses are usually considerate enough to not wake the other up. They’re prepared to wait it out, before they let loose once again. By then, the mood might just improve, even if in minuscule measure.

Seventhly, they should watch movies together, but only at times. It is best to buy two television sets, even if small ones, in order to live and let live. One person can then gorge on Netflix dramas, and the other on soccer, cricket or even some more ‘silly’ pastimes.

Eighthly, they should practise singing some duets, when the mood is relatively harmonious, even if they’re both terrible singers. And they should perform at dinner occasions where karaoke nights are increasingly becoming the norm. The applause that they garner will enable some happy hormones to collectively prop up. And these hormones might prop up their relationship, even if mildly.

Ninthly, home cooking should never be criticized. The quantity of salt, sugar or jaggery in any particular item on the domestic menu is never as important an issue as it is often made out to be. The erosion of the glue of togetherness is bound to occur if constant nagging or even bombardment takes place in any relationship.

Tenthly, one should never praise anyone of the opposite gender! Even if done in good faith and quite harmlessly at that, such comments can lead to serious repercussions much later. Why engender thoughts in the mind which are likely to widen potential gulfs?

And lastly, comedies should be watched together, but not those with husband-wife jokes! Any references in a comedy which might remind the spouse of one’s frailties, should be shunned completely. Maybe such shows should be gone through beforehand in order to vet them for possible explosives.

Marriage is not a competition of one-upmanship though. Being mostly prudent and not allowing tempers to usually get the better of us, might be a successful way to last longer. And one must remember that the other is as human as we are. Maybe even more so!

vivek.atray@gmail.com