Taking strict note of environmental violations, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Himachal Pradesh authorities to ensure no illegal mining takes place in the Kundlu Khad area of Nalagarh in Solan district. Observing that effective measures are required to curb illegal operations, the NGT ordered authorities to prevent any unauthorised mining by the project proponents or others until the next hearing on February 1, 2027. (HT Photo for representation) more

The order follows the final report of a tribunal-appointed joint committee, which found evidence of mechanised riverbed mining despite permissions allowing only manual extraction. The panel also recommended suspending all mining leases in the area until plans and clearances are reassessed and revised.

Observing that effective measures are required to curb illegal operations, the NGT ordered authorities to prevent any unauthorised mining by the project proponents or others until the next hearing on February 1, 2027.

In December 2025, Bagga Ram and other local villagers moved the NGT, alleging that illegal and excessive sand mining in Kundlu Khad—a tributary of the Sutlej river—had destroyed roughly 40 bighas of agricultural land and damaged nearby houses.

Acting on the petition, the tribunal on April 2, 2026, constituted a joint committee comprising the Solan deputy commissioner and officials from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC).

Key violations

The panel examined allegations of excessive sand, stone, and bajri extraction, heavy machinery use, and breaches of approved mining plans across three leases operating in Kundlu Khad: Jai Mata Stone Crusher, Nalagarh Stone Crusher, and RP Enterprises and Ruhani Stone Crusher. Its inspection revealed the following:

Use of heavy machinery: Approved plans restricted operators to manual extraction without blasting, capping pit depth at one metre. However, inspections found excavation deeper than one metre at multiple sites. Geo-tagged photographs from complainants and satellite imagery reviewed by the panel confirmed the deployment of JCB machines on the riverbed.

Breach of national guidelines: Operators failed to comply with the Sustainable Sand Mining Management Guidelines, 2016. Violations included failing to maintain a buffer of three metres (or 10% of the river width, whichever is less) from the riverbank, and failing to demarcate lease boundaries with pillars and geo-referencing prior to starting operations.

Unsustainable extraction limits: The panel flagged a massive mismatch between permitted extraction and natural replenishment. While the 2018 District Survey Report (DSR) assessed Kundlu Khad’s annual replenishment capacity at just 27,027 metric tonnes, the three leaseholders were collectively permitted to extract approximately 38,70,900 metric tonnes over five years—a figure that far exceeded the stream’s capacity and had already been exhausted.

Based on these findings, the joint committee recommended that the state geologist and the State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Himachal Pradesh, reassess and revise all existing mining plans and environmental clearances in line with the 2024 DSR.