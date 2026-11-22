PUNE: The long-delayed Nashik Phata-Khed (Rajgurunagar) elevated corridor has cleared a major hurdle, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) completing 100% of the required land acquisition and paper possession. Construction is expected to begin in the next one-and-a-half to two months; officials said on Thursday. NHAI has completed land acquisition process for the delayed Nashik Phata-Khed (Rajgurunagar) elevated corridor and construction is expected to begin in the next one-and-a-half to two months. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION)) more

The eight-lane elevated corridor – expected to ease congestion along the Pune-Nashik highway – is now moving towards the construction stage. The NHAI issued the letter of award (LoA) to the successful bidder on October 28; according to its status report dated November 4.

Aniket Yadav, an NHAI official, said that the contractor will have to complete financial and contractual formalities before starting work. “After the letter of intent and work order are issued, the company applies for loans from banks or other financial institutions. This is followed by execution of the agreement. Actual work can begin only after the agreement is signed. The entire process is expected to take around one-and-a-half to two months,” Yadav said.

He said that the project had suffered repeated delays because of changes in alignment and planning. The initial tender was floated in 2019-20 but had to be cancelled due to the Chakan metro project. The original proposal envisaged a six-lane road with service roads, underpasses and flyovers rather than a continuous elevated corridor. “The elevated corridor was proposed later following directions from the minister. This also brought in the issue of land acquisition,” Yadav said.

The Maharashtra government has agreed to extend financial assistance for the project, including reimbursement of GST, land acquisition costs and concessions in royalty. A government resolution (GR) issued on July 17, 2025, approved the assistance.

A meeting chaired by the additional chief secretary (public works department) on July 14, 2026, also discussed arrangements for funding land acquisition through the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and the national highways wing of the state PWD.

Until the elevated corridor is completed, the NHAI will continue addressing problems on the existing NH-60, including potholes, waterlogging, routine maintenance and traffic management. Signage and lighting will also be maintained to improve road safety; officials said.

Yadav said that the prolonged delay should not lead to hurried or unplanned infrastructure work that could require demolition later because of conflicts with other projects.

“Six to seven years have passed since the initial planning. The project has now moved forward considerably and, if there are no further hurdles, it can be completed within the next three years. It is better to proceed with proper planning and land acquisition rather than spend public money on infrastructure that may later have to be demolished,” he said.