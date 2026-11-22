Himachal governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday called upon young women to move beyond conventional career choices and actively participate in politics, public administration and nation-building. Himachal governor Kavinder Gupta (HT File)

He said that greater representation of women in leadership and decision-making is essential for shaping India’s future.

Addressing the annual prize distribution ceremony-2026 at Rajkiya Kanya Mahavidyalaya (RKMV), Shimla, the governor said that the time has come for our daughters not merely to participate in India’s progress but to lead it.

The governor particularly encouraged students to consider politics and public life as meaningful avenues of service to the nation. “Politics and public life need the energy, fresh ideas and leadership of educated young women. Our daughters should come forward with a spirit of service, integrity and commitment to national development,” he said.

Expressing concern over the growing menace of drug abuse, particularly the spread of chitta among youngsters, he urged students to become active ambassadors of a drug-free Himachal Pradesh.