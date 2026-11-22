Three separate firing incidents across Mohali on Saturday – targeting a hair salon, an architect’s Phase 11 residence, and an area near the Gharuan toll plaza in Kharar –have raised fresh concerns over the city’s law and order. Police are investigating all the cases. (HT File)

In the Kharar incident, a 24-year-old man sustained a bullet injury, while there were no casualties reported in the other two instances.

The injured man, Udit Kataria, was travelling with his friend Lakshay in a Maruti Suzuki Dzire towards Morinda to have food at Lucky Dhaba when they spotted a black Scorpio with a temporary registration number parked on the main road near Roorki Pukhta, shortly after crossing the Bhagomajra toll plaza, around 2am.

According to the FIR registered at Kharar police station, the two friends mistook the Scorpio for a vehicle belonging to someone they knew and stopped beside it. Six to seven men were inside. They allegedly started abusing the duo. When Udit and Lakshay objected, the occupants opened fire.

A bullet hit the rear left tyre of their car, while another struck Udit in the hip. Fearing another attack, Udit asked Lakshay to drive towards Kharar. They parked the car near the toll plaza, arranged another vehicle and took Udit to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali. Doctors referred him to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, Chandigarh, which later referred him to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Police reached PGIMER after receiving information about the gunshot injury.

Udit told police that the men fired at them with the intention to kill and said he could identify the attackers if brought before him. An FIR under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 191(3) (rioting) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against six to seven unidentified men.

Same men behind attacks on architect’s house, salon

In the second incident, two motorcycle-borne men fired at Hair Master salon in Phase 11 during the afternoon. They parked their motorcycle on the slip road, fired at the establishment and fled. The bullet struck the salon’s glass frontage. Police recovered an empty cartridge from the spot.

The police’s preliminary investigation found that the same men had allegedly fired four rounds at architect Harpreet Singh’s house in the Dussehra ground area before targeting the salon. One bullet hit a car parked inside the house. Harpreet told police that he had no known enmity and had received no extortion call or threat. The salon had also been targeted on September 2, when motorcycle-borne assailants fired a round at it around 8.30pm.

Additional director general of police Gautam Cheema said separate Mohali police teams were investigating the attacks and examining the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the salon and roads along the suspected escape routes. Phase 11 station house officer Baljinder Singh Kang reached the spot with a team, which set up barricades to look for the suspects.

The three incidents come days after another shooting in the district on Wednesday, when a man allegedly fired at his neighbour during a theft-related incident, injuring him in the leg. Police are investigating all the cases.