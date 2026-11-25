Chandigarh: Having returned to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s December 8 rally in Moga on Parkash Singh Badal’s birth anniversary, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is pressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for concrete concessions in the run-up to the 2027 Punjab assembly elections. Union home minister Amit Shah felicitating Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal as BJP national president Nitin Nabin looks on ahead of announcing the BJP-SAD alliance for the 2027 Punjab assembly polls, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (X) more

To rebuild traction against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress and rival Panthic challengers, the SAD wants Union home minister Amit Shah’s pledge of issue resolution to translate into action on Bandhi Singhs (Sikh prisoners), farmer demands and seat-sharing.

Panth, peasants priority

Movement on Sikhs held in different jails even after completing their sentences is at the top of the SAD’s wish list. Party insiders argue that visible steps on this front are needed to counter rival Panthic groups, particularly Amritpal Singh’s Waris Punjab De, which threaten to pull away core Akali votes.

Citing the Union government’s 2019 remission notification, a SAD leader speaking on condition of anonymity said nine detainees were named on the list, three are out of jail, and others clear of pending cases who have finished their terms could safely be freed.

Not everyone sees Panthic concessions as an easy win for the partnership. “The Bandhi Singh issue is important yet divisive, and it can alienate other sections of the electorate. It has to be dealt with very carefully,” said Amanpreet Gill, a political science professor at Khalsa College, New Delhi.

Easing agrarian hostility toward the BJP—a fallout of the three farm laws that prompted the SAD to exit the NDA in 2020 before their repeal in November 2021 on Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Parkash Purab—is the second pillar of the SAD’s push. “We have announced support to the SAD, and it will electorally benefit both alliance partners—the SAD and the BJP—only when the BJP shows a resolve to take up farmers’ issues. We have demanded a debt waiver and minimum support price on all crops,” said Harinder Singh, general secretary of farm union Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal).

‘Big brother’ test

Seat-sharing is the third test on the Akalis’ agenda. Though the BJP has cast the SAD as the “elder brother” along with the chief ministerial slot, ground negotiations over constituencies remain unfinished. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has already announced candidates for nearly 60 assembly seats—including Barnala, Sangrur, Sanour, Dera Bassi and Ropar—where BJP leaders are also staking claims.

Whether Sukhbir can turn the “elder brother” billing into practical leadership after the six-year split since 2020—following a 24-year partnership that began when Parkash Singh Badal backed the BJP in 1996 and yielded state governments in 1997, 2007 and 2012 along with Union ministries and Rajya Sabha seats—will depend on whether talks move past general assurances into settled policy and seat agreements.

BJP leaders, meanwhile, insist the leadership will iron out differences. “The Union home minister had very explicitly announced resolving all the issues. I am sure it will be done with the same finesse with which the alliance was announced,” said former BJP state unit president Sunil Jakhar.