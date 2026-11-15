Air pollution grips Indian cities as AQI rises: Air purifiers to consider for your home

Breathing polluted air? Top air purifiers in India to help keep indoor air cleaner (AI Generated) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Air pollution is worsening across several Indian cities, with Delhi witnessing a sharp deterioration in air quality this week. According to Hindustan Times (HT), the Capital's AQI entered the severe category on Friday morning, reaching 403 at 7.30am, an increase of 82 points in 24 hours. The city's PM2.5 concentration had also more than doubled within a day, touching 244 micrograms per cubic metre by Thursday evening, around four times the national standard. Calm wind conditions through the night further restricted the dispersal of pollutants, allowing them to accumulate over the city. With a thick, smoky haze continuing to envelop Delhi, concerns around daily exposure to polluted air are growing. While tackling outdoor pollution requires broader measures, maintaining indoor air quality is another consideration for households. Air purifiers equipped with suitable filtration systems can help reduce airborne particles inside homes. Here are some air purifier options available in India worth considering as pollution concerns rise. Top air purifiers to consider

The Shark HP150IN features a four-layer filtration system designed to capture 99.98% of airborne particles as small as 0.1–0.2 microns, including dust, smoke and allergens. Its NeverChange True HEPA filter is designed to last up to five years, reducing the frequency of replacements. Clean Sense IQ technology monitors PM1.0, PM2.5 and PM10 levels, automatically adjusting purification intensity. It also features Odour Neutraliser Technology to tackle unwanted household smells.

Specifications Coverage area 600 sq. ft. Filtration 4-layer system HEPA efficiency 99.98% Filter life Up to 5 years Air quality monitoring PM1.0, PM2.5, PM10 Reasons to buy Long-lasting HEPA filter reduces replacement frequency. Automatic air quality monitoring and adjustment. Reason to avoid Replacement-free filtration is subject to usage conditions. Fragrance-based odour neutralisation may not suit everyone.

Why choose this product? Choose the Shark HP150IN for its long-lasting HEPA filtration, large-area coverage and automatic particle monitoring, making everyday indoor air management more convenient.

2. Mijia by Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Compact for home & bedroom |230 m3/hr CADR covers 400 Sq.ft.|3stage HighEfficiencyFilter|100 Sq.ft in 6 mins|Smart control|Realtime filterusage|1yr replacement warranty Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Mijia by Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Compact uses a three-in-one filtration system to capture 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.3 microns, including dust, pollen and pet dander. Its 360-degree air intake supports consistent air circulation, while the built-in PM2.5 sensor monitors pollution levels and automatically adjusts fan speed. Smart app connectivity, voice assistant support and a quiet Sleep Mode make it suitable for everyday use in bedrooms.

Specifications CADR 230 m³/hr Coverage area Up to 400 sq. ft. (as listed) Filtration 3-in-1 system Particle filtration 99.97% at 0.3 microns Sleep mode noise 20 dB Reasons to buy Compact, lightweight design with smart app controls. Quiet Sleep Mode for bedroom use. Reason to avoid Lower CADR than larger-capacity models. Filter replacement adds to long-term ownership costs.

Why choose this product? Choose this Xiaomi purifier for compact rooms and bedrooms if you want smart controls, quiet operation and effective filtration without spending on a larger unit.

The Philips AC4221 uses a four-layer NanoProtect filtration system comprising a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and two activated carbon layers to capture 99.97% of airborne particles as small as 0.003 microns. Its 600 m³/hr CADR supports larger living spaces, while AeraSense technology monitors PM2.5, gases, temperature and humidity. SilentWings technology helps keep operation quieter, and the Air+ app offers remote controls, pollution tracking and filter replacement alerts.

Specifications CADR 600 m³/hr Coverage area Up to 780 sq. ft. (GB/T rating) Filtration 4-layer NanoProtect system Particle removal 99.97% at 0.003 microns Filter life Up to 9,000 hours Reasons to buy Multi-layer filtration with dual activated carbon filters. Real-time air quality monitoring and app controls. Reason to avoid Relatively expensive compared with compact air purifiers. Larger footprint may require dedicated floor space.

Why choose this product? Choose the Philips AC4221 for larger living rooms, advanced air quality monitoring and multi-layer filtration designed to tackle fine particles, gases and household odours.

The Honeywell Air Touch V2 features a four-stage filtration system combining a pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon layer. It is designed to remove up to 99.99% of airborne pollutants and micro-allergens, including PM2.5 and PM10 particles. Its 3D airflow design supports air circulation across rooms, while a CADR of 250 m³/hr enables an air purification cycle approximately every 12 minutes, according to the manufacturer.

Specifications CADR 250 m³/hr Coverage area Up to 388 sq. ft. Filtration 4-stage system HEPA filter H13 grade Air purification cycle Every 12 minutes Reasons to buy Four-stage filtration includes HEPA and activated carbon. Covers medium-sized rooms. Reason to avoid Lower CADR than some larger-capacity models. No smart app connectivity mentioned in the listing.

Why choose this product? Choose the Honeywell Air Touch V2 for its multi-stage filtration, H13 HEPA technology and practical room coverage at a relatively accessible price point.

The Mijia by Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 6 combines a five-stage purification system with a high CADR of 443 m³/hr, making it suitable for larger rooms and living spaces. Its filtration setup includes a primary filter, high-efficiency filter, activated carbon, UVC light and a negative ion generator. Five sensors track PM1, PM2.5, dust, temperature and humidity, with readings displayed on the colour LCD screen. It also supports app and voice controls through Xiaomi Home, Alexa and Google Assistant.

Specifications CADR 443 m³/hr Coverage area 312–538 sq. ft. (up to 942 sq. ft. at 2 air changes per hour) Filtration 5-stage system Sensors PM1, PM2.5, dust, temperature and humidity Smart connectivity Xiaomi Home app, Alexa and Google Assistant Reasons to buy High CADR and multiple sensors for monitoring indoor air quality. App controls and real-time filter usage tracking. Reason to avoid Larger coverage claims depend on the air changes per hour required. UVC and negative ion features may not be essential for every household.

Why choose this product? Choose the Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 6 for its high CADR, five-stage filtration and detailed air quality monitoring across larger living spaces.

The Qubo Q1000 is designed for larger rooms, with a 600 m³/hr CADR and a five-stage filtration system comprising two pre-filters, a nano-silver antibacterial coating, activated carbon and a True HEPA H13 filter. It offers Auto, Manual, Sleep and AI modes, along with app-based controls and scheduling. A live PM2.5 display lets users monitor indoor air quality, while the filter is rated to last up to 9,000 hours.

Specifications CADR 600 m³/hr Coverage area Up to 1,000 sq. ft. (manufacturer claim) Filtration 5-stage system HEPA filter True HEPA H13 Filter life Up to 9,000 hours Reasons to buy High CADR and H13 HEPA filtration for larger spaces. App controls, scheduling and live PM2.5 readings. Reason to avoid Large-area coverage depends on room conditions and air changes required. Filter replacement costs should be considered over long-term use.

Why choose this product? Choose the Qubo Q1000 for its high CADR, H13 HEPA filtration and smart controls if you need to monitor and purify air in larger rooms. How do I choose an air purifier based on my room size? Room size should be one of the first things to check before buying an air purifier. Look at the recommended coverage area and Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) to understand how quickly it can clean the air in your room. A purifier designed for a small bedroom may struggle in a large living room. Ideally, choose a model with coverage suited to your room size. Is a HEPA filter enough to deal with rising air pollution? A HEPA filter is important because it captures fine airborne particles, including PM2.5, dust and pollen. However, filtration requirements can vary depending on the pollutants you want to address. An activated carbon filter can help reduce certain gases, smoke and odours. For homes in highly polluted areas, consider an air purifier that combines HEPA filtration with an activated carbon layer. How much does it cost to maintain an air purifier after purchase? The initial purchase price is only one part of the expense. Air purifier filters need periodic replacement, and their prices can vary significantly across brands and models. Check the recommended filter replacement interval, availability and cost before buying. Also consider electricity consumption if you plan to run the purifier for several hours daily. A reasonably priced model with affordable maintenance may offer better long-term value. Should I look for an air purifier with an AQI display and automatic mode? An AQI or PM2.5 display can help you monitor changes in indoor air quality, while an automatic mode adjusts fan speed based on readings from the purifier's sensors. These features can make everyday operation more convenient, especially when pollution levels fluctuate. However, check whether the device measures PM2.5 specifically, as well as how its sensors work. Do not treat its display as an official AQI reading. Top 3 features of the best air purifiers in 2026