From Philips to Dyson: 5 air purifier brands I would consider for cleaner indoor air

Best air purifiers to buy in India. (Amazon) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Air pollution is a major cause of concern in India around this time of the year. But it's not just the outdoor air quality that we need to worry about, it's also the indoor air quality that is a cause of concern. Dust, smoke, pet dander, pollen, fine particulate matter and pollution from outside can all find their way indoors and impact the quality of air we breathe inside our homes. This is where an air purifier becomes important.

These appliances not only filter out pollution causing agents found indoors but also the ones that are found outdoors and impact the indoor air quality. However, with so many brands offering different filtration technologies, smart features and price points, figuring out which one deserves a place in your home can be challenging.

If you are planning to buy an air purifier for your home, the decision shouldn't just be about the price tag but also about understanding the brand's strengths and features. Some manufacturers focus on multi-stage filtration and effective particle removal, while others differentiate themselves through intelligent sensors, app-based controls, automatic operating modes and premium designs. Filter availability, replacement costs, room coverage and after-sales support are equally important factors that shouldn't be overlooked.

Top brands in this category, Philips, Dyson, Xiaomi, Honeywell and Eureka Forbes are all worth examining. Each brings something different to the table, catering to households with varying budgets, room sizes and expectations. In this guide, I explore what these five air purifier brands offer, the technologies that set them apart and what buyers should know before choosing a model.

Dyson air purifiers: Top features, what is it known for and who is best for Dyson is known for its premium air purifiers that combine advanced filtration, intelligent sensors and distinctive bladeless fan technology. Dyson air purifiers focus on monitoring indoor air quality and circulating purified air across the room. Its products are particularly appealing to buyers looking for a combination of air purification, smart controls and premium design. It's top features include HEPA H13 filtration system, activated carbon filters, air Multiplier technology, air quality monitoring, air quality monitoring system, smart connectivity features and a premium design.

What is Dyson best known for? Dyson air purifiers differentiate themselves through a combination of sealed filtration system, real-time pollution monitoring, air circulation technology and premium engineering. Its bladeless designs and multi-functional appliances also make the brand stand out in the air purifier category.

Who should consider buying Dyson air purifiers? - Premium appliance buyers who are willing to spend more on advanced technology, distinctive designs and smart features.

- People who prefer real-time air quality reports, automatic purification and app-based controls.

- Buyers who are interested in combining air purification with fan or heating functionality.