I wanted cleaner indoor air: 5 smart air purifiers I’d consider buying for my home

Best smart air purifiers to buy in India. (Shweta Ganjoo / HT) By Shweta Ganjoo Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem.



She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience.



Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights. Read more Read less Rising air pollution has made clean indoor air an important concern in Indian homes. This, in turn, has made an air purifier one of the must have appliances. That said, choosing an air purifier is not just about picking a machine with a filter or two. It's about getting a device with the right filtration system and smart features that cleans the indoor air while adding convenience to everyday life. So, when I to bring an air purifier to my home, I not only look for HEPA filter but also smart features.

Simply put, I an air purifier that offered better control over the air inside my home while making everyday operation easier. This meant having features such as real-time air quality monitoring, app connectivity, automatic fan-speed adjustment and filter-life indicators - features that would help me keep a track of indoor air conditions without having to check the machine constantly.

However, I didn't choose an air purifier based on its smart features alone. Its ability to clean the air effectively mattered just as much. I also weighed into factors such as Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), recommended room coverage, filtration technology, noise output and replacement filter costs. After all, an expensive connected air purifier may not necessarily be the right fit for every home or room size.

After much research, I found five smart air purifiers I'd consider buying for my home.

Factors to consider while buying an air purifier - CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): CADR indicates how quickly an air purifier can deliver filtered air. A higher CADR generally means faster air cleaning. Choose a model with a CADR suitable for your room size and pollution levels.

- Room coverage area: Check the manufacturer's recommended coverage area before buying. A purifier designed for a small bedroom may not be effective in a large living room.

- HEPA filtration technology: Look for a genuine HEPA filtration system that can capture fine airborne particles. HEPA filters are particularly useful for trapping dust, pollen and other airborne allergens.

- Filters beyond HEPA: Different filters serve different purposes. A pre-filter captures larger particles such as hair, lint and visible dust, while an activated carbon filter helps reduce certain odours, smoke and gaseous pollutants. Simply put, a multi-stage filtration system can offer more comprehensive air cleaning.

- Real-time AQI: Smart air purifiers with built-in sensors can display indoor air quality readings. They can also help you adjust the fan speed as per real-time conditions. You can check these details on the device or through a companion app.

- Smart connectivity and app control: If convenience matters, consider a Wi-Fi-enabled air purifier with smartphone app support. Depending on the model, you may be able to: monitor indoor air quality remotely, adjust fan speed and operating modes, schedule purification cycles, receive filter replacement notifications and track air quality trends.

- Filter replacement cost and availability: Air purifier filters require periodic replacement, which makes maintenance an important ownership expense. Before buying, check replacement filter prices, recommended replacement intervals, availability of genuine filters in India and filter-life indicators and replacement alerts.

3 Features of top smart air purifiers in India

MODEL COVERAGE AREA CADR FILTERS HIFRESH Air Purifier for Home Up to 500 sq ft 300 m³/h Vacuumable pre-filter, H13 True HEPA filter, activated carbon filter Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series Smart Air Purifier AC0951/63 Up to 323 sq ft 250 m³/hr Pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon Qubo Q1000 Smart Air Purifier Up to 1000 sq ft 600 m³/h Pre-filter, True HEPA H13, activated carbon and anti-bacterial/nano-silver layer Honeywell Air Purifier for Home Up to 589 sq ft 380 m³/h Pre-filter, Nano-Silver antibacterial filter, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter Xiaomi Air Purifier 4 Lite Up to 462 sq ft Up to 360 m³/h Three-layer filtration: primary filter, True HEPA filter and activated carbon filter