A Dalit bridegroom was allegedly pulled down from horseback and assaulted following a dispute over songs related to Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar being played on a DJ during a wedding procession in Agra’s Nagla Veerbhan village on Thursday (November 26) night, police said, adding three of the eight named accused were arrested on Saturday. Police said three of the named accused had been arrested. (For representation) more

Sachindra Patel, additional police commissioner at the Agra Police Commissionerate, said on Saturday that a dispute broke out between two groups during a wedding procession at Nagla Veerbhan, under the jurisdiction of Jagner police station, on Thursday night.

“Police reached the spot after receiving information about the dispute and a case was registered under relevant sections of law at Jagner police station. There is no law and order issue and three of the accused have been arrested. Legal compliance is being undertaken,” Patel said.

The bride’s father lodged a complaint at Jagner police station, naming eight people and 20 to 25 unidentified persons allegedly belonging to the upper caste. A copy of the FIR is with HT.

According to the complainant, the baraat had arrived in Nagla Veerbhan from the Malpura area of Agra city on Thursday night. Songs based on Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar’s life and achievements were being played on the DJ as the procession proceeded towards the bride’s house.

According to the FIR, eight youths from an upper-caste community, identified as Kanha, Shivam, Bheekam, Sachin, Pankaj, Sumit, Satyam and Nandi, along with 20 to 25 unidentified people, stopped the procession and asked the DJ operator to stop playing the music.

The accused allegedly pulled the bridegroom down from the horse and thrashed him. They also allegedly tore photographs of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. The FIR further states that the accused assaulted other members of the baraat, abused them and injured some of them before leaving the spot after threatening the bride’s family.

Police reached the village following the incident, and the marriage ceremonies were conducted under police protection until Friday afternoon. The baraat returned to Agra with the bride late on Friday.

A case was registered on Friday at Jagner police station under sections 191 (rioting), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 131 (criminal assault), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 324(4) (mischief causing wrongful loss) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), besides Section 3 of the SC/ST Act.

Azad Samaj Party leader Chandra Shekhar Azad condemned the alleged attack on the Dalit baraat in a post on X. He also spoke to the bride’s father over the phone and sought strict action against those involved.