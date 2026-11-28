A man allegedly killed his live-in partner’s five-year-old son and dumped his body in the Rapti river in Gorakhpur on Friday amid growing differences with the child’s mother. Police launched a search operation to recover the body, officials said on Saturday. The accused was upset with the live-in partner as differences had begun to emerge between them (FOR REPRESENTATION) more

Gorakhnath circle officer Ravi Kumar Singh said the accused, identified as Ritik Yadav, allegedly confessed during interrogation to killing the child and throwing his body into the river. “Acting on the accused’s information, a police team is searching for the body near Baghagara bridge. CCTV footage from nearby areas is also being examined. Further action will be taken after the body is recovered,” he said.

According to police, Yadav allegedly took the child, Arush Sharma, an LKG student, in a car from their rented accommodation in Manas Vihar Colony, Padri Bazar, under Shahpur police station limits, on Friday. The child was reportedly asleep at the time, while his mother had gone to work.

When Arush could not be traced, his mother approached the police. Shahpur police subsequently scanned CCTV footage from nearby areas and detained Yadav for questioning. During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to the crime and took police to the banks of the Rapti near Baghagara, where he claimed to have killed the child and dumped his body.

He further said he was upset with Ruby as differences had begun to emerge between them. She had subsequently asked him to leave her house and expressed her desire to end all ties with him.

A police team led by Shahpur station house officer Anjay Kumar Singh reached the riverbank along with the accused. Divers and other available resources have been deployed to search for the child’s body, police said.

According to officials, Arush lived with his mother, Ruby Sharma, and Yadav in a rented house in Padri Bazar. Ruby, a native of Matiya village in Maharajganj district, married Devnandan Sharma, a resident of Matiyara village in the Sahjanwa area, around 10 years ago. The couple has two sons, the elder of whom lives with his maternal grandparents.

Around two years ago, differences arose between Ruby and her husband, following which divorce proceedings were initiated in the family court. During this period, Ruby reportedly started living with Yadav.