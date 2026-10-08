Ludhiana: 38-yr-old man dies by suicide, 2 booked

A 38-year-old man allegedly died by suicide at a hotel near the city bus stand, following which police booked a woman and her brother-in-law on charges of alleged abetment to suicide. The deceased was a resident of Gopal Nagar in Haibowal Kalan. (HT File)

The deceased was a resident of Gopal Nagar in Haibowal Kalan. On the complaint of his wife, the police booked their neighbour and her brother-in-law.

According to the complaint, the wife of the deceased alleged that their neighbour had developed an illicit relationship with her husband. She alleged that the neighbour’s brother-in-law had threatened her husband over the matter.

The complainant told the police that he had allegedly visited their house on October 5 and threatened her husband. After the incident her husband left for work but did not return home.Later that night, the family was informed that her husband had allegedly hanged himself at a hotel near the bus stand.

The complainant alleged that her husband took the extreme step due to harassment by the duo. Investigating officer ASI Sukhdev Singh said a case had been registered under Section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the basis of the complaint. He said no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Police said further investigation was underway to verify the allegations and establish the circumstances leading to the extreme step.