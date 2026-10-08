Two Tarn Taran youths shot dead, 5 booked

Two youths were shot dead in Tarn Taran’s Pakhopur village on late Tuesday night, triggering panic in the village and adjoining areas. The SSP said two sickle-like weapons (datar) and five empty cartridges were recovered from the crime scene. (HT)

The victims, Palwinder Singh Pindi, 23, and Gurinder Singh Billa, 26, were residents of Pakhopur and Khara villages, respectively.

On the statement of Palwinder’s mother Rajbir Kaur, the Chohla Sahib police registered a murder case against one Prabhjit Singh, also of Pakhopur, and his four associates.

Rajbir told police that her son and his friend had left home on Tuesday night to attend the annual fair at Gurdwara Bir Baba Budha Sahib. The next morning, they learnt that their bodies were lying in the village square.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harinder Singh of the Sri Goindwal Sahib sub-division reached the spot after being alerted. The bodies were taken into police custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

Tarn Taran senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba said Palwinder and Prabhjit had a previous enmity, which could be the motive behind the murders.

The SSP said two sickle-like weapons (datar) and five empty cartridges were recovered from the crime scene. Police teams are conducting raids at various places to apprehend the accused and investigating the case from different angles.

The killings came the same day Ashwani Devgan, a sarpanch associated with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, was shot dead by three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants in Tarn Taran’s Toot village.