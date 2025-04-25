Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aamir Khan skips Andaz Apna Apna re-release screening, 'badly affected' by Pahalgam attack: ‘Was in no state to go’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 25, 2025 09:42 AM IST

Aamir Khan chose not to attend a special screening of his 1994 film Andaz Apna Apna, which is re-releasing in theatres this week.

Actor Aamir Khan was conspicuously absent from a special screening of his cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna, held recently in Mumbai. The Rajkumar Santoshi film is re-releasing in theatres this Friday (April 25). A special screening was held for cast and crew members ahead of the re-release, but Aamir chose to skip it and later said it was because he was distressed by the Pahalgam terror attack.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan skipped a special screening of his film, Andaz Apna Apna. (ANI Photo)(Sunil Khandare)
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan skipped a special screening of his film, Andaz Apna Apna. (ANI Photo)(Sunil Khandare)

Aamir skips Andaz Apna Apna screening

Speaking to Subhash K Jha, the actor said that he chose not to attend the special screening held in Mumbai earlier this week. “I was reading reports about what happened at Pahalgam in Kashmir. I have been badly affected by the senseless killing of innocents. I was in no state to go (to the preview). I will see it sometime later this week,” the actor reportedly said.

26 tourists were killed in Pahalgam, a popular tourist hub, after armed terrorists targeted them and shot them in a deadly massacre. The attack has received widespread condemnation from all parts of the civil society, including many of Aamir's industry colleagues. Several film screenings and events were also posted in the aftermath of the deadly attack, which took place on April 22.

About Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna, which also stars Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor, was originally released in 1994, and was a box office failure. However, over the years, the film has gained a cult following and established itself as one of the best comedies made in Hindi cinema. In the same interview, Aamir opened up about the film's initial failure. “Raj Santoshi and I were the only two people who believed in the film. We loved it. So, when it didn’t work, we were both sad. And then it goes on to become my biggest success on home entertainment!!! Both Raj and I were finally redeemed,” he said.

Andaz Apna Apna has re-released in theatres now.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan skips Andaz Apna Apna re-release screening, 'badly affected' by Pahalgam attack: ‘Was in no state to go’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On