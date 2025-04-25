Aamir Khan skips Andaz Apna Apna re-release screening, 'badly affected' by Pahalgam attack: ‘Was in no state to go’

Actor Aamir Khan was conspicuously absent from a special screening of his cult classic, Andaz Apna Apna, held recently in Mumbai. The Rajkumar Santoshi film is re-releasing in theatres this Friday (April 25). A special screening was held for cast and crew members ahead of the re-release, but Aamir chose to skip it and later said it was because he was distressed by the Pahalgam terror attack. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan skipped a special screening of his film, Andaz Apna Apna. (ANI Photo)(Sunil Khandare)

Aamir skips Andaz Apna Apna screening

Speaking to Subhash K Jha, the actor said that he chose not to attend the special screening held in Mumbai earlier this week. “I was reading reports about what happened at Pahalgam in Kashmir. I have been badly affected by the senseless killing of innocents. I was in no state to go (to the preview). I will see it sometime later this week,” the actor reportedly said.

26 tourists were killed in Pahalgam, a popular tourist hub, after armed terrorists targeted them and shot them in a deadly massacre. The attack has received widespread condemnation from all parts of the civil society, including many of Aamir's industry colleagues. Several film screenings and events were also posted in the aftermath of the deadly attack, which took place on April 22.

About Andaz Apna Apna

Andaz Apna Apna, which also stars Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor, was originally released in 1994, and was a box office failure. However, over the years, the film has gained a cult following and established itself as one of the best comedies made in Hindi cinema. In the same interview, Aamir opened up about the film's initial failure. “Raj Santoshi and I were the only two people who believed in the film. We loved it. So, when it didn’t work, we were both sad. And then it goes on to become my biggest success on home entertainment!!! Both Raj and I were finally redeemed,” he said.

Andaz Apna Apna has re-released in theatres now.