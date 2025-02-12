Aamir Khan, Salman Khan’s Andaz Apna Apna to re-release in April

Back on big screen

The news was shared on Wednesday by trade expert Taran Adarsh through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sharing a poster featuring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor, he wrote, “AAMIR KHAN - SALMAN KHAN: 'ANDAZ APNA APNA' TO RE-RELEASE THIS APRIL... TEASER DROPS TOMORROW... The cult-comedy #AndazApnaApna is making a grand comeback to theatres in April 2025, 31 years after its original release in 1994”.

“The #AamirKhan - #SalmanKhan starrer, directed by #RajkumarSantoshi, has been restored and remastered in 4K and Dolby 5.1 Sound,” he added.

Social media users are elated with the news and took to the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, “This is a great move by makers, its not a cult classic but in memory of every cinema lover”, with another writing, “One of the best comedy movies. There's a new trend of re-releasing movies, looks like Bollywood doesn't have anything to serve the audience”.

“Will break all re-release records, people are waiting for the sequel as well. Watching this epic movie in theaters will be a treat for cine lovers,” one user shared. Another mentioned, “This will break all re-release records, people are waiting for the sequel as well. But still watching this epic movie in theaters will be a treat for cine lovers”.

About the film

Released in 1994, Andaz Apna Apna is a Hindi-language action-comedy film written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha. While the film tanked at the box office, it has emerged as a cult film over the years.

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan won hearts with their unforgettable camaraderie. The comedy-drama also starred Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a dual role), and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles. Dialogues from the film such as “Galti se mishtake ho gaya” and “Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelti hun main” have entered the pop-culture