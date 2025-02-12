Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan’s Andaz Apna Apna to re-release in April

BySugandha Rawal
Feb 12, 2025 01:43 PM IST

Released in 1994, Andaz Apna Apna is written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film tanked at the box office at the time of the release.

Actors Aamir Khan and Salman Khan’s film Andaz Apna Apna is all set to get a second chance at the box office. The comedy caper will be re-released on the big screen in April. Also read: Andaz Apna Apna hits 30: What Salman Khan, Aamir Khan said about film in the past

Andaz Apna Apna also featured Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor.
Andaz Apna Apna also featured Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor.

Back on big screen

The news was shared on Wednesday by trade expert Taran Adarsh through a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sharing a poster featuring Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor, he wrote, “AAMIR KHAN - SALMAN KHAN: 'ANDAZ APNA APNA' TO RE-RELEASE THIS APRIL... TEASER DROPS TOMORROW... The cult-comedy #AndazApnaApna is making a grand comeback to theatres in April 2025, 31 years after its original release in 1994”.

“The #AamirKhan - #SalmanKhan starrer, directed by #RajkumarSantoshi, has been restored and remastered in 4K and Dolby 5.1 Sound,” he added.

Social media users are elated with the news and took to the comment section to express their excitement. One user wrote, “This is a great move by makers, its not a cult classic but in memory of every cinema lover”, with another writing, “One of the best comedy movies. There's a new trend of re-releasing movies, looks like Bollywood doesn't have anything to serve the audience”.

“Will break all re-release records, people are waiting for the sequel as well. Watching this epic movie in theaters will be a treat for cine lovers,” one user shared. Another mentioned, “This will break all re-release records, people are waiting for the sequel as well. But still watching this epic movie in theaters will be a treat for cine lovers”.

About the film

Released in 1994, Andaz Apna Apna is a Hindi-language action-comedy film written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha. While the film tanked at the box office, it has emerged as a cult film over the years.

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan won hearts with their unforgettable camaraderie. The comedy-drama also starred Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a dual role), and Shakti Kapoor in pivotal roles. Dialogues from the film such as “Galti se mishtake ho gaya” and “Crime Master Gogo naam hai mera, aankhen nikal ke gotiyan khelti hun main” have entered the pop-culture

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On