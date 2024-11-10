Andaz Apna Apna hits 30: What Salman Khan, Aamir Khan said about film in the past

Andaz Apna Apna, which released on November 4, 1994, has become a cult classic in India in the last three decades. The action comedy film written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi stars Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles. It also featured Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor, among others. At the time of its release, the film was a semi-hit at the box office. (Also Read | Rajkumar Santoshi on why Andaz Apna Apna failed at box office) Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in a still from Andaz Apna Apna

In the last few years, the cast and crew members of the film have spoken about their experiences working with the lead actors and also shared behind-the-scenes stories as well as anecdotes from the time of the shooting. As the film completed 30 years of its release, we take a look at what Aamir and Salman Khan have said about the film over the years.

Salman spoke about film, Aamir in old interview

In 1992, in an interview, the video of which has been shared by the YouTube channel The E Package, Salman Khan spoke about the film and Aamir. "Andaz Apna Apna is a hilarious film. It is incredible. It's the funniest film on Indian screen ever. Aamir is damn funny in the film. He’s a talkative character and got all the funny lines. I'm the dumbo. He’s done his role, incredible... The film is coming out in six months. I’m desperately trying to delay the film. I’m not giving them dates and harassing them with my broken leg, I’ve cut my hair short. So the continuity is gone.

In another interview with Lehren, he was asked about working with Aamir in their first film. Salman laughed and said, "He is good fun to work with. He is nice and very hardworking. He makes me work twice as harder. We vibe really well."

Aamir on Andaz Apna Apna

In 2014, Aamir spoke with Hindustan Times about the film. He then said, "Actually, I loved the film. I thought it was fantastic. When it didn’t do well in theatres, I was like, ‘Kya hua yaar (what happened)? What went wrong?’ But one of the obvious things that went wrong was that no one knew when it released. It was that big a disaster. It was a washout (smiles). Kisi ne dekhi hi nahi film (no one watched it). The distributors weren’t sure whether they were going to get the delivery of the film. In the market, the release date had been announced, but they weren’t sure whether it would release. So the distributors didn’t take the delivery of the prints."

In 2019, speaking with Hindustan Times, Aamir had opened up about Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan reportedly stepping into his and Salman’s shoes for the reboot. He had said, “I don’t know if it’s [the news about Ranveer and Varun being a part of it] true but if you ask me, they should definitely do it (smiles). Andaz Apna Apna is a film that people have loved immensely [in the past], so I am sure they would love to see it. I don’t know what exactly is being planned — a remake, part two or an offshoot. But whatever it is, I’d personally like to see a fresh take [on it]. As an audience, I would love to see what Ranveer, Varun or any of the young actors would do with the characters.”