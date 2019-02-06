Aamir Khan says Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan should definitely do Andaz Apna Apna remake

Back in 1994, Andaz Apna Apna didn’t create much buzz on its release but over the years, it has turned into a cult comedy. In fact, the Aamir Khan-Salman Khan starrer continues to make news even now. As the film enters its 25th year in 2019, rumours are rife that the original producers Vinay Sinha and Priti Sinha have decided to “relaunch it with a different plot and background”. Apparently, Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan have been approached to step into Aamir and Salman’s shoes for the reboot.

Aamir, on his part, is gung-ho about Andaz Apna Apna’s modern avatar. “I don’t know if it’s [the news about Ranveer and Varun being a part of it] true but if you ask me, they should definitely do it (smiles),” says the superstar, adding: “Andaz Apna Apna is a film that people have loved immensely [in the past], so I am sure they would love to see it. I don’t know what exactly is being planned — a remake, part two or an offshoot. But whatever it is, I’d personally like to see a fresh take [on it]. As an audience, I would love to see what Ranveer, Varun or any of the young actors would do with the characters.”

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan in Andaz Apna Apna.

The PK (2014) actor admits that he has “several special memories” vis-à-vis Andaz Apna Apna. “Personally, among the comic films, I also love Pyaar Kiye Ja (1966). It’s again a mad comedy,” says Aamir, whose latest production venture, Rubaru Roshni has become the talk of the town. “I think it’s a very important film, not just for India, but for the entire world,” says the actor, who launched director Svati Chakravarty Bhatkal with the hard-hitting documentary. She happens to be the fifth new director whom Aamir has launched through his product house.

So, what is his involvement like when it comes to his productions? “I definitely oversee things different times but I give them full freedom because I want them to follow their own instinct. I discuss [things] with them only when I have a major difference of opinion. So, I come in at different points. As a producer, I first come in at the selection [of the subject] time, and then when the cast and crew is being locked. I come in for the third time when they make a presentation of locations and costumes to me.”

Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh are yet to work together.

Before the unit goes for the shoot, Aamir also does a “workshop with them”. “So, typically, I want to see all the scenes acted out like a play because I never go to the set. I want the director to be totally free. Koi back-seat driving mujhe nahi chaiye. Set pe director ko jaise chahiye woh waise karega and he is free to do that. But before they move to the sets, I give them my feedback/points during the rehearsals only. I don’t even go for [first] edit. When I see the first cut, I sit on edits. That’s how I do all my productions,” he says.

Aamir also spoke about success mantra. For me, it’s not just about choosing films. The next step is how you understand it, make it and also correct it, because every film needs correction even during the creation process. It’s true that the selection of a film may happen on gut instinct but then you also need to have the skill to be able to bring that vision [on the screen]. Ultimately, film-making is nothing but story telling. So, how you tell a story will greatly affect how the person, who is watching/listening, receives it. So there are two-three very important things.

