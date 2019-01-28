Aamir Khan bares all on Thugs of Hindostan flop, says audience has a right to vent its frustration

Actor Aamir Khan took full responsibility for the flop of his latest film, Thugs of Hindostan, and also shielded director Vijay Krishna Acharya from criticism. “The audience has come to watch the film on my name, for that audience I feel fully and personally responsible,” he said during a press interaction over the weekend.

Thugs of Hindostan was touted as the most expensive Bollywood film ever made. The film has barely managed to recoup its reported Rs 310 crore budget, with a worldwide gross of Rs 335 crore.

Aamir said, according to Pinkvilla, that he doesn’t feel the need to ‘forgive’ Acharya, known popularly as Victor. “I think every director who I work with, all directors are good with their good intentions. We all want to make good films but sometimes it doesn’t happen. I’m a team player. If my director has gone wrong somewhere then even I have gone wrong. I believe in the director and if he has gone wrong, I have also gone wrong. There is no problem to accept that. We will learn from our mistakes,” he said.

Thugs of Hindostan is a period action adventure, which many compared to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Thugs, along with Salman Khan’s Race 3 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero is one of three films starring the three Khans of Bollywood to have underperformed at the box office in 2018.

Aamir said that while the criticism has been harsh, he has been told by several people that they’ve liked the film. “Many came to me saying that they liked the film. I think the audience has the full right to say exactly what they want and they can be harsh in that criticism, that is their right. If there was a certain amount of harness, then so be it. It has been a long time that I have not given any flop film... good that audience also got a chance to remove their frustration,” he said.

The actor had previously apologised for failing to deliver an entertaining film. “I would like to take full responsibility for that. You can be sure that we tried our level best,” he said in November, shortly after the film’s release.

Aamir was recently involved with the Rakesh Sharma biopic, but relinquished that role to Shah Rukh Khan, who is also rumoured to have dropped out. It is being reported that Aamir is prepping for an ambitious web series adaptation of the Mahabharata next.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 09:02 IST