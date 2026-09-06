Mirzapur song Shoorveer irks original singer, called insult to Rajasthanis: ‘Meant for Rana Pratap, used for villains?’
Mirzapur: The Movie featured a song titled Shoorveer. The song's original performer, Rapperiya Baalam, has called out the makers over it.
Mirzapur: The Movie was released in theatres on Friday and has performed well at the box office after receiving rave reviews. However, the makers have now been accused of using a song in the film meant for Maharana Pratap for a scene featuring gangsters. Rajasthani artist Rapperiya Baalam took to his Instagram to allege that it was also used without his permission or credit.
Rapperiya Baalam says Mirzapur makers have insulted Rajasthanis
Rapperiya posted a video on Instagram, saying he never imagined posting like this someday. “Aaj to dil dukhaya hai (You have hurt me),” he says. He said many will ask him why he’s hurt when his song has been featured in a film like Mirzapur. “The team never took my permission to use the song. This song was dedicated to Maharana Pratap Singh, and you’re using it to glorify villains? Is this okay?” he questioned.
Rapperiya also stated that if the Mirzapur team had approached him after they liked the song, he would’ve given them ten such alternatives. “But to use it without permission…I don’t know who you took the rights from. I am hurt because I feel like you’ve insulted Rajasthan and Maharana Pratap ji. It’s not something I can digest,” said the musician, pointing out that the warrior had faced a lot for the country.
Internet angry at Mirzapur makers
The internet was angry at the Mirzapur makers for using a song meant for Maharana Pratap for gangsters. An Instagram page named Folk Music of Rajasthan spoke up in the musician’s support, writing, “History is meant to be respected, not mixed with crime dramas for cheap entertainment value. As a Rajasthani i want to say please Do not mock the sacrifices of our heroes. Stop misrepresenting Rajasthani culture. #respecthistory #maharanapratap #shoorveer #saverajasthaniculture.”
They also wrote, “The song “Shoorveer” was written to celebrate the legacy and dignity of warriors. Turning around and inserting it into a gangster drama without the artist’s knowledge is bad enough but denying Rapperiya Baalam his rightful credits while everyone else gets theirs? That’s where the industry fails its independent creators. Mainstream platforms need to stop diluting regional history and bypassing legal courtesy.”
Numerous others also pointed out that the makers of Mirzapur should’ve approached Rapperiya before using the song. “This is how the mainstream has repeatedly diluted and distorted Rajasthan’s history,” read one comment. “This is completely wrong. You cannot use someone’s song without their permission. Please file a copyright claim. We are with you and fully support you,” wrote another.
Mirzapur is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. It is based on the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur (2018). John Stewart Eduri has been credited for the film’s score, while Ray, Junaid Kumar, Anand Bhaskar, and Dhanda Nyoliwala are credited for the music. The film has crossed the ₹50 crore mark in India and ₹70 crore worldwide in two days.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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