‘People came drunk’: Noida woman says she walked out of Mirzapur screening due to 'bad crowd', slams theatre management
A Noida-based content creator shared her bad experience watching Mirzapur: The Movie, while also criticising the theatre management.
A Noida-based content creator has shared a harrowing experience she had while watching the recently released Mirzapur: The Movie this weekend. Anamika, a content creator from Noida, shared the experience she and her friend had at an unnamed theatre in the city, when she said they had to walk out of their auditorium due to ‘bad crowd’, who were allegedly drunk in the theatre.
Woman shares bad experience from Mirzapur movie screening
In the video shared on Saturday, Anamika said, “We came out of the theatre, not because the film was bad, but because the crowd was so bad. Daaru pee kar aa rakhe hain log (People have come drunk). Now everyone has come out, hassled, saying, "Get those people out, then we'll go back in." We knew the crowd would not be great, but did not expect it to be so bad. We were having such fun in the film, though.”
In a later update shot that evening, she added that she and her friend had decided to go home because the theatre management was not helping them. “We will go home now, because it is getting late. They are saying we will accommodate you in another auditorium, because we can't throw those people out. What is this? They are telling us to dial 100. Why would we? The management (of the theatre) should do it. Mood kharab ho gaya (My mood is ruined),” she said. The content creator did not name the theatre in question, but tagged Wave Cinemas in her video. In follow-up videos, she addressed the reactions she had received, both positive and negative.
Deep Dive
In the comments section, most people supported her for walking out. “Kindness and civic sense make every space safer and better for all. So true. Treating people around you with gentleness is just standard human decency,” wrote one. Another added, “This is the scene in most theatres in tier-2.”
About Mirzapur: The Movie
Mirzapur: The Movie is billed as an origin story of the feud between the Tripathis and the Pandits, established in the Amazon Prime Video series. Directed by Gurmeet Singh, written by Puneet Krishna, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, while Jitendra Kumar takes over from Vikrant Massey, who played Bablu Pandit in the show.
The film released in theatres this Friday, and minted ₹57 crore net domestically in its first two days. The film received glowing reviews from critics as well and is expected to do well in the long run.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More
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