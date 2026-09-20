Inside a London-based pharmacist’s daughter’s Shah Rukh Khan-themed birthday celebration: See pics
London-based pharmacist Amina Khan celebrates her daughter’s 5th birthday with an SRK and Barbie-themed celebration. Check out the pictures here.
London-based pharmacist Amina Khan took to Instagram on September 19, 2026, to share pictures and videos from her 5-year-old daughter’s SRK-themed birthday celebration. She shared a series of posts showcasing her daughter’s love for Shah Rukh Khan and how the family brought together Barbie and SRK-inspired elements for the special occasion. Let’s take a closer look at the celebrations that caught the internet’s attention.
Also read | Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar films for the first time during #AskSRK session: ‘Loved it’
Inside SRK-themed birthday celebrations
Amina shared that her 5-year-old daughter had specifically asked for an SRK-themed birthday party and even wanted to invite Shah Rukh Khan to the celebration. Considering her request, the decorations were designed as a blend of SRK and Barbie themes, with Shah Rukh Khan taking centre stage. In one picture, a large Shah Rukh Khan poster can be seen in the backdrop as the mother and daughter pose with their guests. The hosts, including the birthday girl, were dressed in pink, keeping with the Barbie-inspired theme.
Another picture shows a lavish dining table decorated in pink and white, complementing the Barbie theme, while cupcakes topped with Shah Rukh Khan’s pictures added a Bollywood touch to the celebration.
In another picture, Amina’s daughter can be seen posing with a large pink Barbie-themed cake surrounded by matching decorations. The family also set up a dedicated play area for the children, complete with an inflatable bounce house.
Why was SRK the theme?
Amina captioned, “My 5-year-old wanted an SRK-themed birthday for months and begged me to invite him to her party. What was I supposed to do? I did my best
SRK x Barbie 5th birthday party
Ps 5 years ago, when my rainbow baby girl was born. My business was only just over 1 year old. The moment I knew it was a girl, this fire inside woke up, and I wanted to do the utmost best for her. We used to live in Dagenham in a 2-bed, very small (yet cosy) house. I would never ever imagine my brand, with the blessings of my Lord, would bring me here. I know I always say this, and I’ll keep saying it. If you have a dream, or an idea to start a business, I urge you. Just start. Just 1 year can change your life. Like it did for me, Alhamdulillah x100.”
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More