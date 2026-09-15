Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar films for the first time during #AskSRK session: ‘Loved it’

"Loved both the parts....fantastic by the whole team!!!" he replied. The comment quickly stood out during the session, especially given the massive response the Dhurandhar franchise has received from audiences.

Shah Rukh Khan has a positive verdict on Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar films. During his session on X, the actor revealed that he has watched both parts of Aditya Dhar’s action franchise and clearly enjoyed what he saw. A fan asked him, "Have you seen Dhurandhar? #AskSRK," prompting SRK to share his review in his usual brief and warm style.

Shah Rukh Khan dropped by X (formerly Twitter) on Ganesh Chaturthi to wish his fans, but it did not take long for the conversation to turn into another #AskSRK session. Fans quickly filled the superstar’s replies with questions, especially about King. SRK shared a few updates on the film’s progress, trailer, music and VFX, and also spoke about the injuries he picked up while shooting. He even joined in on the fun when fans brought up King’s December release and its Hollywood competition. Shah Rukh was also asked about Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar films, and he had a response to it.

A two-part espionage story Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar centres on Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover Indian operative who ventures deep into Karachi’s criminal underworld for a high-risk mission. The first film, released in December 2025, introduced Hamza and his attempt to infiltrate the network run by Rehman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna).

The story continued with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which hit theatres in March 2026 and brought Hamza’s mission to its conclusion. The two films draw from major real-world events, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, 26/11 Mumbai blasts and the 2001 Parliament attack, while building their larger espionage story around them.

The franchise also boasts an ensemble cast featuring Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Dhurandhar turns into a box office giant The Dhurandhar franchise has also had a massive run at the box office. The first film earned over ₹1,307 crore worldwide, while Dhurandhar: The Revenge took the franchise even higher with a reported worldwide collection of ₹1,813 crore.

Together, the two films have crossed the ₹3,000 crore mark, making Dhurandhar the highest-grossing Indian film franchise by total worldwide earnings. Baahubali stands at around ₹2,438 crore, while the two Pushpa films have collected approximately ₹2,092 crore.

The sequel also made history in the Hindi market. Dhurandhar: The Revenge reportedly earned ₹1,149.02 crore net in India, becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film domestically. Its worldwide collection of ₹1,813.11 crore also put it among the biggest Indian films ever made, with only Dangal ahead of it.