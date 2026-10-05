Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on recent IT raids: I am not involved in any kind of illegal Foreign remittance
Actor Rakul Preet Singh has responded to the recent Income Tax raids, clarifying that they were not related to her.
Actor Rakul Preet Singh has finally reacted to the recent Income Tax raids linked to her. In an official statement shared on Instagram, the actor says the search was not pertaining to her.
"It's heartbreaking to see that there's a growing trend amongst the self styled online reporters and some main stream media journalists to sensationalise the news without verifying facts," Rakul wrote, “Let's therefore set the record straight once for all. The search was not pertaining to me. Let it be known that I am from the Armed Forces background & had no Godfather in the Industry. I have come up through sheer hardwork & as a responsible law abiding citizen have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years.”
She also denied any involvement in alleged illegal foreign remittances, either in her personal capacity or on behalf of a production house.
"I am not involved in any kind of illegal Foreign remittance in personal capacity or on behalf of any Production house. I would also add here that I do not hold any Benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad," Rakul's note mentioned.
Any speculation around her being gifted expensive gifts and properties was also shot down by the actor, saying, "Neither ANYONE has EVER gifted me any property at anytime nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle."
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More