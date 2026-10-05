Inside Soha Ali Khan's at-home birthday celebrations with Kunal Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and the Pataudi-Kemmu kids

On Sunday, Soha took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into her intimate birthday bash. The actor's birthday celebration was attended by her family — mother Sharmila Tagore, sister Saba Pataudi , brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor — as well as friends including Neha Dhupia. The first photo gave a glimpse of Soha's fun chemistry with her husband, Kunal Kemmu, as they struck a goofy pose together. The actor also cut a small cake with her husband standing right beside her.

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan celebrated her birthday on October 4 with an intimate gathering at home, surrounded by family and close friends. Rather than opting for a lavish restaurant celebration, the actor kept things simple and personal. Soha took to social media to share glimpses of her birthday celebrations, including a sweet handmade birthday card from her daughter.

She shared photos with Kareena, Saif, Saba and Sharmila and was seen enjoying her bash with the Kemmu-Pataudi kids as well. However, the most special part of her post was the birthday card that her daughter Inaaya made for her. The card had a special, heartwarming message for Soha, which read, "Dear mama, Happy birthday! Toghether we are as elastic! You strong as are wonderful and fantastic! You are great, kind and enthusiastic. Hope your b'day is the bestest! Let your power Shine! You are a fanta Sticly good mother, and 'you only' can make me feel the happiest in the whole entire world of the universe. love Inaaya ali Kemmu."

Sharing the pictures from her birthday celebration, Soha wrote, "Grateful 🌈❤️🎂 Thank you all for your love and blessings." For her birthday, Soha kept it simple yet casual and opted for a white one-shoulder crop top paired with blue denim. Kareena was seen looking stunning in a blue suit. Saba also commented on the post and wrote, "Happy Birthday my baby sister ...hope its all you wanted it to be. ❤️Love u."