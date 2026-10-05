Inside Soha Ali Khan's at-home birthday celebrations with Kunal Kemmu, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and the Pataudi-Kemmu kids
Soha Ali Khan celebrated her birthday on October 4 with a simple gathering at home. She shared heartfelt moments, including a homemade card from her daughter.
Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan celebrated her birthday on October 4 with an intimate gathering at home, surrounded by family and close friends. Rather than opting for a lavish restaurant celebration, the actor kept things simple and personal. Soha took to social media to share glimpses of her birthday celebrations, including a sweet handmade birthday card from her daughter.
Inside Soha Ali Khan's birthday bash
On Sunday, Soha took to Instagram and shared a glimpse into her intimate birthday bash. The actor's birthday celebration was attended by her family — mother Sharmila Tagore, sister Saba Pataudi, brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor — as well as friends including Neha Dhupia. The first photo gave a glimpse of Soha's fun chemistry with her husband, Kunal Kemmu, as they struck a goofy pose together. The actor also cut a small cake with her husband standing right beside her.
She shared photos with Kareena, Saif, Saba and Sharmila and was seen enjoying her bash with the Kemmu-Pataudi kids as well. However, the most special part of her post was the birthday card that her daughter Inaaya made for her. The card had a special, heartwarming message for Soha, which read, "Dear mama, Happy birthday! Toghether we are as elastic! You strong as are wonderful and fantastic! You are great, kind and enthusiastic. Hope your b'day is the bestest! Let your power Shine! You are a fanta Sticly good mother, and 'you only' can make me feel the happiest in the whole entire world of the universe. love Inaaya ali Kemmu."
Sharing the pictures from her birthday celebration, Soha wrote, "Grateful 🌈❤️🎂 Thank you all for your love and blessings." For her birthday, Soha kept it simple yet casual and opted for a white one-shoulder crop top paired with blue denim. Kareena was seen looking stunning in a blue suit. Saba also commented on the post and wrote, "Happy Birthday my baby sister ...hope its all you wanted it to be. ❤️Love u."
Soha Ali Khan's recent work
The actor was last seen in the horror thriller Chhorii 2 (2025), in which she played an antagonist. She has also reunited with her Rang De Basanti co-star R Madhavan for an upcoming thriller, Bridge, marking their collaboration nearly two decades after the 2006 film.
Alongside acting, Soha has ventured into podcasting with All About Her, a show centred on women's experiences, health, wellness, ageing and everyday challenges. The podcast features conversations with celebrities as well as experts, with guests including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Smriti Irani, Patralekhaa and Sunny Leone.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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