Digger India box office collection: Tom Cruise film earns mere ₹1.5 crore in three days, 96% drop from Mission Impossible 8
Tom Cruise's Digger has had a horrid time at the Indian box office, failing to earn even ₹1 crore in a single day in its opening weekend.
Tom Cruise remains one of the rare Hollywood stars to command a global fan following across franchises and film series. Be it Top Gun or Mission Impossible, his films have found audiences around the world, including India, where he remains a top draw. But Digger has hurt that record. The actor’s latest release, is struggling at the box office globally and India is no different. The Alejandro Inarritu film has opened on a dismal note at the Indian box office.
Digger India box office
Tom Cruise’s films have traditionally done extremely well in India. Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning earned over ₹100 crore in the country, while Top Gun Maverick also inched close to the ₹50 crore mark. Yet, despite his goodwill in the Indian market, Digger failed to generate any buzz. The film opened with a dismal ₹65 lakh net on Friday and still saw a 30% drop on Saturday. By Sunday, Digger had managed to earn just ₹1.55 crore net in India. Its gross collections in the country have not yet crossed $200K.
In comparison, Top Gun Maverick had earned ₹38 crore net in its first three days in Indian theatres (around $4.7 million). This is a 96% drop in collections for Tom Cruise when measured over the same period. No major star has seen such a massive drop at the Indian box office in successive films.
Digger’s global troubles
Digger was released by Warner Bros. in around 3,300 theatres across North America, a wide release. However, it managed only $8 million over its opening weekend, the lowest figure for a Tom Cruise film in 19 years. Globally, the film has barely managed to touch the $20 million mark in three days. Mission Impossible 8 had earned $140 million in its opening weekend, while Top Gun Maverick had minted $248 million. The drop is massive.
Digger follows an egotistical oil tycoon whose actions trigger a natural disaster, and now he must convince the world he is their only hope. Riz Ahmed, John Goodman and Sandra Hüller also star in the film. While the performances have been praised, the film has had a difficult start at the box office, largely due to negative reviews. The film's Rotten Tomatoes score sits at just 50%, with many critics calling it ‘baffling’ or a ‘misfire’.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More