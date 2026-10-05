Mika Singh asks Diljit Dosanjh why he promoted film with Pakistani actor Hania Aamir but not Border 2: ‘Not even 1%’

Mika Singh has praised Diljit Dosanjh for taking Punjabi music to a global audience, but he also has one question for the singer-actor: why does he not promote his Bollywood films more? In a recent conversation with Times Now, Mika said he was proud of Diljit’s success but was confused by what he sees as a lack of promotion for some of his Hindi films, including Border 2. Mika Singh asks Diljit Dosanjh why he stayed quiet on Border 2 but promoted his film with Hania Aamir.

Mika questions Diljit’s Border 2 promotion Mika was asked if he felt jealous of Diljit’s success. He said there was no reason for him to feel that way and instead spoke about how proud he was to see another Punjabi singer make it big. Mika dismissed any suggestion of jealousy, saying he was proud of Diljit and his achievements. He credited Diljit with carrying forward the legacy of Daler Mehndi as a turbaned Punjabi singer who has made a strong mark in the music industry.

Mika then brought up Border 2, which starred Diljit alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to the 1997 war drama Border and released in January 2026.

According to Mika, Diljit could have spoken more about the film and his experience of working with Sunny Deol. “I could be wrong, but I feel that when Border 2 came out, Diljit paaji did not promote it even one per cent. He didn't even thank Sunny paaji one percent. I have never seen Diljit say, ‘It is a big thing that my film with Sunny Deol is coming.’ He never spoke about Border 2. When the film came out, and even afterwards, I didn't see him post about it. And Main Vaapas Aaunga was also released, but he didn't put up any post. He made only one post about his film in which there was a Pakistani artist,” Mika added.

He went on to question why Diljit would choose not to promote Bollywood projects despite being part of them. “I don't understand this. Why don't you promote Bollywood when you work in Bollywood? Then you say, 'I don't need Bollywood,' but you work in Bollywood. I am saying these things to him as a brother. Border 2 is one of the biggest films for our country. It is a film about Hindustan. Why don't you post about it? You can check his Instagram and see if there is even one video where he has promoted Border 2,” he added.

Diljit did share promotional material for Border 2. He unveiled his first look in December 2025 and featured in the film’s promotional campaign. He also shared some behind-the-scenes videos from the film and songs.

Mika talks about Sardaar Ji 3 Mika also spoke about Diljit’s Sardaar Ji 3, which starred Hania Aamir alongside Diljit and Neeru Bajwa. “The only one he posted was about his film with the Pakistani heroine (Hania Aamir). Neeru Bajwa is also in that film, but there was no mention of Neeru Bajwa. I feel you should promote everything,” he said.

Sardaar Ji 3 became controversial in 2025 because Hania was part of the cast. Her involvement came under scrutiny amid tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. The film did not release theatrically in India and instead opened overseas on June 27, 2025.

Mika says he supported Diljit Despite his recent comments about Diljit Dosanjh’s film promotions, Mika made it clear that his remarks do not take away from the support he has shown the singer over the years. He recalled standing by Diljit when he faced backlash from Khalistani groups, publicly defending him at a time when he was being targeted.

Mika pointed out that Diljit had always represented Punjabi music on a global stage and said he did not deserve the criticism he was facing. He maintained that he had supported the singer because he was proud of the way Diljit had taken Punjabi music to a wider audience. He also looked back at their equation from the early days of Diljit’s career. He recalled Diljit visiting him and the two sharing butter chicken, adding with a laugh that the singer has since turned vegetarian.

Mika remembered how his Lokhandwala studio would often be used by Diljit’s team whenever they needed a place to record at short notice. He said Diljit’s manager Sonali would call him whenever there was an urgent requirement, and he was always willing to help.