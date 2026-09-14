Bob Mackie dies at 87: Cause of death, wife, children, Barbie dolls list and more about iconic costume designer

Legendary costume designer Bob Mackie, the creative genius behind some of the most iconic outfits in entertainment history, has died at the age of 87. The man who dressed Cher, Diana Ross, Whitney Houston and dozens of other entertainment giants leaves behind a legacy that will endure for generations. Bob Mackie has died at 87 (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

The cause of his death has not been revealed yet.

A statement posted on Mackie's Instagram confirmed his passing on Monday but offered no details about how he died.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Mr. Bob Mackie passed away today," the statement read. “He lived his 87 years to the fullest, fulfilling his dream of being a Fashion and Costume Designer, which is all he ever wanted to do. His genius and extraordinary designs will live on forever, continuing to bring beauty into this world.”

Who was Bob Mackie? Born in Monterey Park, California and raised in Southern California, Mackie got his start doing drawings for Golden Age costume designer Jean Louis before working as an assistant to the legendary Edith Head, per Variety.

He became one of the most famous and recognised costume designers in Hollywood history. He was nicknamed the “Sultan of Sequins” because of his love for extravagant, figure-hugging and eye-catching designs. During his career, he received three Oscar nominations for Lady Sings the Blues, Funny Lady and Pennies From Heaven. He also received more than 30 Emmy nominations and won nine times. In 2002, he became the first costume designer to be inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame.

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Bob Mackie’s wife Bob Mackie married LuLu Porter in 1960. Porter was a singer, actor and acting teacher. The couple had a son, Robin.

Mackie and Porter divorced three years later, in 1963.

That same year, Mackie, then 23, began working on “The Judy Garland Show.” He assisted costume designer Ray Aghayan, who later became Mackie’s partner in both his personal life and business, as per The Guardian.

Mackie and Aghayan remained together until Aghayan died in 2011.

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Bob Mackie’s son Mackie and LuLu Porter had one son, named Robin.

Robin later died in 1994 from AIDS-related causes.

Bob Mackie Barbie dolls and dresses As per his official website, here is the list of barbies: