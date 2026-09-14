Bloodhound Q50's mother breaks silence after rapper's reported death, sends chilling message to trolls

Machetta Dudley, who is identified as Q50's mother as per Complex , addressed the situation in an emotional Facebook post just hours after the shooting, making clear she would not stay silent while people mocked her son's reported death. She wrote, “LET ME MAKE THIS MF CLEAR.. SOMEBODY MOMMA GONE BE CRYING LIKE ME OBD... Y'ALL WANNA TROLL I'M GONE TROLL ALOT OF YOU B---H A-S N-S FEARED MY SON ‼️‼️‼️‼️AND NOW YOU GONE HAVE TO FEAR HIS MOTHER ‼️‼️‼️‼️HE NOT HERE TO TELL ME DON'T DO THIS SOCIAL MEDIA.”

Bloodhound Q50’s reported death has drawn a strong reaction from his mother, who took to social media to hit back at people trolling her son. The Chicago rapper , whose real name is Mikquale Cooper, was reportedly shot and killed early Sunday, September 13.

How did BloodHound Q50's career develop before his death?

How did BloodHound Q50's career develop before his death?

Why did BloodHound Q50's mother speak out against online trolls?

Why did BloodHound Q50's mother speak out against online trolls?

What led to the shooting of BloodHound Q50 in Chicago?

What led to the shooting of BloodHound Q50 in Chicago?

As per CBS News, the Chicago Police Department said a 22-year-old man was fatally shot at around 3:58am in the Fuller Park neighborhood. Police said two vehicles pulled up next to his car and opened fire.

More than 50 rounds were reportedly fired before the suspects fled. They allegedly escaped in a black Acura sedan and a silver Honda Accord and headed toward the southbound Dan Ryan, as per reports.

The victim, believed to be Q50, was sitting in the driver's seat when the shooting happened. The vehicles then fled the scene. He suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and shoulder and was treated by responding officers before being pronounced dead. Police have opened a homicide investigation.

Chicago Police have not officially confirmed the victim's identity in public statements. However, as per Complex, dispatch audio that surfaced online showed a responding officer identifying the victim as "Cooper Mikquale," with his date of birth listed as August 6, 2004.

An officer who reviewed surveillance footage reportedly said four of the alleged gunmen were dressed entirely in black. Another person was seen wearing a green hoodie, while a sixth suspect was wearing a black hoodie.

No suspects have been arrested so far.

Also read: BloodHound Q50 last social media post in focus amid reports of rapper's tragic killing in Chicago

Q50's career and recent work Q50 came from Chicago's drill music scene and was part of the Bloodhounds with his cousin, Bloodhound Lil Jeff, who was killed in 2024.

He also survived reports of a shooting in St. Louis in August 2025. He later addressed the reports in his music, rapping, "Notorious like Big Poppa but I ain't goin like Chris Wallace."

Q50 turned 22 on August 6 and released his project Get Back or Die Trying. The project also featured the late Bloodhound Lil Jeff.