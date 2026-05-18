Can mangoes cause blood sugar spikes? Know the truth about the king of fruits and the correct portion size

India is the largest producer of mangoes, yet only exports only a small portion of them. While there are logistical and several other technical reasons behind this, one of the biggest factors is undoubtedly the country's massive domestic appetite for the fruit. And rightly so, summer does feel incomplete without mangoes.



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However, that does not mean you should consume them uncontrollably without any restrictions, something that commonly happens during the season. Mangoes are everywhere in summer, eaten raw, blended into shakes, or added to desserts. But since mangoes naturally contain sugar, does that mean they sharply spike blood sugar levels and should be avoided, especially by people with diabetes? But the real answer is much more nuanced than commonly assumed.

In a conversation with HT lifestyle, Sugandha Kehar, nutrition consultant and Dr Anoop Misra, chairman, Fortis C DOC Centre for Excellence for Diabetes, Metabolic Diseases and Endocrinology, walked us through the mango and its impact on blood sugar.

They cited their two research papers, which explored how mango may impact blood sugar levels. One, published in September 2025 in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition, examined the glycemic responses to three mango varieties (Safeda, Dasheri, and Langra) in people with and without type 2 diabetes.

The second was a longer eight-week randomised controlled trial examining the effects of daily mango consumption compared to bread at breakfast. Published in July 2025 in the Journal of Diabetes and Metabolic Disorders, it compared the blood sugar spike caused by two mango varieties, Safeda and Dasheri, with that caused by white bread.