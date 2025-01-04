Want to slow down ageing? Study says this simple habit for just 1 hour a week can reverse your biological clock

Imagine being able to slow down your biological ageing process by just one hour a week. How? All you have to do is volunteer. Besides extending your life, it can also make those years more meaningful. Volunteering doesn’t just offer health benefits, but it can also boost your sense of purpose, improve mental well-being, lift your mood, and strengthen social connections, all while making a positive impact on the world. And if you can spare a few more hours each week, the rewards are even greater. One hour of volunteering weekly linked to slower ageing and improved well-being.(Unsplash)

A recent study published in Social Science and Medicine found that volunteering for as little as one hour per week is linked to slower biological ageing.

Understanding biological age

Biological age measures how fast your cells and tissues are ageing compared to your actual chronological age. Unlike chronological age, which counts the years you’ve lived, biological age reflects the impact of lifestyle and environmental factors on your DNA—something assessed through epigenetic testing.

How volunteering can slow ageing

Experts believe volunteering slows biological ageing through a mix of physical, social, and psychological benefits. Many volunteer activities involve movement, such as walking, which supports physical health. Social connections formed while volunteering also play a crucial role, as humans are naturally wired for interaction. These connections help lower stress and boost cognitive function.

Volunteering provides purpose, boosts mental health, and builds community ties.(Pixabay)

According to researchers, volunteering offers a sense of purpose, enhances mental well-being, and helps fill gaps left by life changes, such as retiring or losing important roles like parenting. Together, these benefits may explain how giving your time to others can give back to your own health.

Benefits of family volunteering

Volunteering as a family strengthens bonds and builds stronger communities. Working together for a cause amplifies impact and teaches children compassion, tolerance, and gratitude. Kids learn valuable skills, develop a sense of service, and are more likely to continue volunteering as adults. Parents get quality time with their children, teaching values through action rather than words. Including kids in planning can reveal what matters most to them. Meanwhile, nonprofits, often short-staffed, benefit greatly from volunteers. With so many causes to support, there’s something for everyone.