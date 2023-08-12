Age is just a number? Look how US influencer Chris Mirabile slowed his aging by 37% and gained ‘biological age’ of 26

Chris Mirabile is on a mission to live younger for longer. Chris Mirabile(Novos)

He became passionate about healthy aging after he survived a brain tumor that caused a life-threatening seizure when he was 16 years old. He later founded Novos, a company that sells longevity supplements.

Mirabile, who is 39 years old, says he has a “biological age” of 26 and has slowed his aging by 37%.

Some experts believe that a person can have different biological and chronological ages, depending on their lifestyle and health but the exact way to measure biological age is still debated.

Mirabile told Insider that he attributes his “biological” age of 26 to several factors, he exercises regularly, both strength training and cardio, he sleeps well, and he eats a balanced diet.

But the 39-years-old also enjoys his life, so he does not restrict himself from eating the foods he likes, such as pasta on the weekends or wine on special occasions.

But, most of the time, Mirabile practices intermittent fasting and focuses on eating nutritious, whole foods.

The founder of Novos drinks a protein smoothie every day Every morning, Mirabile drinks a smoothie after his workout, which contains:

Nondairy milk like hemp or coconut Vegan protein powder made from a mix of pea and hemp protein Mushroom powder blend Spirulina Chlorella Carrot Celery Strawberry or peach nondairy kefir Mirabile says the smoothie may not sound very tasty, but the fruity kefir adds some sweetness that makes it delicious while also providing probiotics.

He chooses dairy-free products because he thinks cow’s milk accelerates aging. (However, Hindustan Times didn’t verify if it’s proven or not.)

Mirabile deliberately chooses a vegan protein powder that uses a combination of plant-based protein sources to provide a complete amino-acid profile, which he says will help his muscles recover after workouts.

ALSO READ| Jeff Bezos splurges on $68 million home in Florida's ‘Billionaire Bunker’ island for his bride-to-be

Vegans sometimes need to combine foods to ensure their meals provide “complete” proteins, meaning they provide all nine essential amino acids. Most plant-based protein sources are not complete by themselves, but when you combine them, they provide all the amino acids you need. Some examples of how to do this in meals are eating rice with beans or couscous with chickpeas.

Mirabile’s mushroom powder contains maitake, lion’s mane, cordyceps, reishi, shiitake, turkey tail, and Chaga. Mushrooms like lion’s mane have been linked with improved digestion, metabolism, and cognition, but more research is needed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON