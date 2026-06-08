World Brain Tumour Day 2026: Doctors reveal 7 subtle brain tumour symptoms people often mistake for stress

Headaches are a regular part of the modern lifestyle for many, and often get chalked up to a long workday or bad sleep. While that is likely true for most cases, sometimes, there is more to it than meets the eye. A brain tumour is not always cancerous. (Pexel)

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Dr Shrikant Sharma, the director of neurosciences at Kailash Hospital & Neuro Institute, told HT Lifestyle that some early brain tumour signs look like regular stress, and therefore get easily written off. However, when symptoms keep returning and getting worse over time, it is worth paying closer attention to.

He went on to list seven such signs that may seem normal, but can warrant a thorough examination.

1. Headaches that feel different Not every headache is alarming. But if a headache keeps showing up, feels different from anything one has had before, or is at its worst the moment one wakes up, it is important to pay attention. Some people also find the pain spikes when they cough, bend over, or lie down, noted Dr Sharma.

2. Nausea that keeps returning Feeling queasy occasionally is normal. But when it starts showing up regularly, especially in the mornings with no clear reason, it is not something to keep blaming on a dodgy meal or a change in diet.

3. Troubles with vision Blurred vision, double vision, sudden, brief patches of lost vision, or trouble seeing at the edges can all point to certain areas of the brain being affected. Most people blame screen time or tired eyes.

4. Struggling with words or memory Forgetting simple things more often, losing the train of thought mid-sentence, or not being able to concentrate the way one normally would can feel like burnout. Often it is. But when it becomes a pattern, it deserves a proper look, cautioned the neurologist.

5. Unexplained weakness on one side If one arm or leg suddenly feels weaker than usual, or if someone starts to fumble with tasks that their hands could do without thinking, it is best not to ignore it. Coordination problems on one side of the body are worth getting checked sooner rather than later.

6. Dizziness or balance problems Feeling unsteady, stumbling for no clear reason, or dealing with dizziness that keeps coming back is easy to blame on tiredness or low blood pressure. Sometimes that is all it is. But sometimes it is not.

7. Sudden seizure For some people, a seizure is the first noticeable sign. It may show up as sudden jerking, a brief blackout, an extended staring spell, or a short episode of confusion.

When to seek medical consultation According to Dr Sharma, “Having one of these symptoms does not mean something serious is wrong. Most of the time, there is a far simpler explanation. But if any of these keep coming back, feel unusual for you, or seem to be gradually getting worse, do not sit on it. Early diagnosis genuinely changes what treatment can achieve. Your body often knows when something is off. Trust that.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.