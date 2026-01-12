Do clarifying shampoos do more harm than good to your hair? Here's what an expert says

Haircare is an essential part of any beauty routine, and choosing the right shampoo plays a crucial role in maintaining healthy hair. From deeply hydrating formulas to clarifying cleansers, each type of shampoo serves a specific purpose in supporting different hair needs. One such product that has recently gained immense popularity in the Indian hair care industry is the clarifying shampoo. Are clarifying shampoos actually good?(Pexels)

A clarifying shampoo is intended for occasional use and provides a deep cleanse. Dr Amit Bangia, Dermatologist, Asian Hospital, tells HT ShopNow, “Clarifying shampoos are specially formulated to remove excess sebum effectively from the hair shaft, along with stubborn buildup from styling products such as hairspray, gels, and mousses”.

How often should clarifying shampoos be used?

There is a limit to using a clarifying shampoo on your hair, and how one treats their hair determines how often they should be used in a normal haircare regime.

According to Dr Bangia, “It can be used every week or every three weeks. People who have a dry scalp need to control their usage to once a month or once in six weeks”. However, he mentions that people with dry scalp can stick to once a month or once in 6 weeks.

In addition, the use of clarifying shampoo also depends on activities like frequent use of hair styling products, swimming in chlorine water, as it helps in washing out the build-up residue.

“Clarifying hair cleansers contain high levels of surfactants, which are strong and cannot replace a regular cleanser. It’s a once-in-a-while kind of requirement", says Dr Bangia.

What’s the best way to use clarifying shampoos?

Clarifying shampoos usually tend to dry out hair and scalp. Therefore, people with a sensitive scalp should take extra care not to use them frequently. Dr Bangia advises rinsing after applying a tiny quantity to damp hair, and following with a conditioner to avoid dryness.

He further states that anyone with scalp problems, such as psoriasis, needs to use it cautiously. “Clarifying shampoos remove the oils from the scalp, which makes them unsuitable for dry hair since they promote frizzy, flyaway hair and an itchy scalp”.

So, to answer the core question, clarifying shampoos are helpful for a clean and clear scalp and hair, but people with a dehydrated scalp and hair should use them cautiously.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)