Delight your palate with the exquisite navrattan kebab paired perfectly with tangy aam papad chutney: Recipe inside

Are you in the mood for something spicy and tangy? Well worry not, we are here to make you drool with our special kebab recipe. Navrattan kebab is a delicious and flavorful vegetarian dish that is perfect for any occasion. This dish is a combination of nine different vegetables, which gives it the name 'Navrattan' (meaning nine gems). The vegetables are mixed with spices, paneer (cottage cheese), and nuts, and then formed into kebabs and grilled to perfection. These kebabs are then served with a sweet and tangy Aam papad (dried mango) chutney, which complements the spicy flavours of the kebabs. This recipe is sure to be a hit with both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. So put on your chef's hat and let's get cooking. (Also read: Homemade tandoori delights: From tandoori chicken to veg seekh kebab; 5 delicious grilled Indian recipes you must-try ) Elevate your taste buds with yummy navrattan kebab and aam papad chutney recipe(Chef Ashish Tiwari)

1. Navrattan Kebab with Aam Papad Chutney

(Recipe by Ashish Tiwari, Brand Chef at Azure Hospitality Pvt. Ltd)

Navrattan Kebab with Aam Papad Chutney(Chef Ashish Tiwari)

Ingredients:

For the kebabs:

· 100 gm boiled and mashed potatoes.

· 50 gm grated paneer (cottage cheese)

· 25 gm grated carrots.

· 25 gm grated cauliflower.

· 25 gm grated cabbage.

· 25 gm chopped capsicum (bell pepper)

· 25 gm chopped onions.

· 25 gm grated boiled beetroot.

· 25 gm grated boiled sweet corn.

· 25 gm chopped cashews.

· 25 gm chopped almonds.

· 25 gm chopped raisins.

· 25 gm ginger-garlic paste.

· 2 gm cumin powder

· 2 gm coriander powder

· 2 gm garam masala

· 2 gm red chili powder

· Salt to taste

· 2 tbsp oil for shallow frying

For the chutney:

· 100 gm dried mango (Aam papad)

· 25 gm tamarind pulp

· 25 gm jaggery

· 5 gm ginger paste

· 1 gm cumin powder

· 1 gm red chili powder

· Salt to taste

· Water as needed.

Instructions:

1. To make the kebabs, in a mixing bowl, combine the mashed potatoes, grated paneer, and all the grated vegetables.

2. Add in the chopped nuts and raisins, ginger-garlic paste, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well to combine all the ingredients.

3. Grease your hands with oil and shape the mixture into small round kebabs.

4. Heat oil in a pan or grill pan over medium heat. Place the kebabs on the pan and cook until they are golden brown on both sides.

5. To make the chutney, soak the dried mango (Aam papad) in water for 10 minutes.

6. In a blender, blend the soaked mango with tamarind pulp, jaggery, ginger paste, cumin powder, red chili powder, salt, and a little water to make a smooth chutney.

7. Serve the hot Navrattan kebabs with the Aam papad chutney on the side. Enjoy!