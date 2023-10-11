7 fruits and vegetables that can help in quick recovery from dengue

Dengue fever cases are surging across the country from Lucknow, Madhya Pradesh to Vishakhapatnam. The year 2023 has seen especially worrisome as far as spread of mosquito borne illnesses is concerned. Warmer temperatures and high humidity levels create favourable conditions for aedes mosquitoes to breed and thrive. Dengue is a viral infection caused by DENV virus which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Not just India, a number of countries have seen an exponential rise in dengue cases in 2023. (Also read: Dengue outbreaks: 9 reasons why dengue cases are getting more severe; what role does global warming play) It is important to take care of your nutrition while recovering from dengue as due to loss of platelets and inflammation in the body, one is likely to take time to regain strength. (Freepik)

It is important to take care of your nutrition while recovering from dengue as due to loss of platelets and inflammation in the body, one is likely to take time to regain strength. Your body also requires essential nutrients like iron to maintain blood haemoglobin levels to produce platelets. Fruits and vegetables are full of vitamins, minerals, fibre and other essential nutrients that help boost immunity and aid in recovery.

Riya Desai, Senior Dietitian, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mira Road shares a list of 7 fruits and vegetables that can aid in dengue recovery.

1. Kiwi

While suffering from dengue, it is important to eat a nutritious diet to recover efficiently. Kiwi fruit is rich in Vitamin C and Potassium content, polyphenols and antioxidants like Gallic acid and Trolox equivalent that help to improve the immune status of the body and in turn helps to fight the infection efficiently. Along with improving immunity it also helps to balance out the electrolytes of the body.

2. Papaya

Papaya contains some biologically active compounds such as papain, caricain, chymopapain, acetogenin, etc., that has anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidant properties that contribute to strengthening the immune status of the body and reduces dengue related inflammation and helps in faster recovery.

3. Pomegranate

The fruit is rich in its iron content and helps to restore the haematological parameters of an individual and might help in preserving the platelet count which helps to reduce fatigue and exhaustion during and post dengue fever and helps to maintain energy levels of the body.

4. Spinach

An excellent source of Vitamin K which will not directly raise the platelet count but can help the blood cells clot better. Spinach also offers other crucial benefits for dengue patients. Spinach also contains good amounts of iron, folate and Omega 3 fatty acids and aids in reducing inflammation throughout the body by suppressing pro-inflammatory cytokines. Additionally, it helps protect against oxidative stress caused by the virus and promotes faster recovery from symptoms like fatigue and weakness.

5. Beetroot

It contains high levels of iron and folic acid which are essential for the production of red blood cells. Additionally, beetroot has detoxifying properties that can help cleanse your liver and improve its function and prevents free radical damage of the platelets in the body caused due to dengue related inflammation. Beetroot does help to maintain haematological parameters, however direct impact on platelet levels lacks evidence.

6. Citrus fruits

It is a known fact that citrus fruits such as oranges, gooseberry, lemon, etc., are rich in vitamin C and can strengthen the immune system, reduce oxidation in the body, accelerate the replenishment of the circulation with platelets in dengue fever, thereby reducing the risk of bleeding and the need for platelet transfusion.

7. Pumpkin

This versatile vegetable is rich in vitamin A and antioxidants like beta-carotene, which can fight inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.

