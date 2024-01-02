Homemade tandoori delights: From tandoori chicken to veg seekh kebab; 5 delicious grilled Indian recipes you must-try

What better way to bring warmth and flavour to your evenings as winter's chill descends than with handcrafted tandoori delights? Grilled dishes combine smokey aromas, bright colours, and robust spices to deliver an authentic Indian taste right in your own kitchen. Indian barbecue recipes offer a delectable choice of vegetarian, chicken, fish, and meat options that are sure to awaken your taste buds. From luscious tandoori chicken to smoky paneer tikka, these are grilled to perfection after being marinated in a classic spice paste composed of yogurt and a combination of delectable Indian spices. Homemade tandoori delights: 5 grilled delicious Indian recipes you must-try(Pinterest)

Traditionally, tandoori meals are prepared in a tandoor, a cylindrical clay oven heated to a high temperature using wood or charcoal. However, the same flavour and texture can be achieved using modern cooking equipment such as an air fryer or oven. So what are you waiting for? Put on your chef's hat and let's get started. (Also read: Dessert bliss: Whip up 3 irresistible mug cake recipes in minutes for instant dessert satisfaction )

5 Irresistible Grilled Indian Recipes

1. Tandoori Chicken

(Recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar)

Ingredients:

1 Whole Chicken, cut into halves

1 tbsp Ginger Garlic Paste

Salt to taste

½ tsp Lime juice

Second Marination:

1 tbsp Mustard Oil

2 tbsp Degi Red Chilli Powder

½ tsp Crushed Shahi Jeera (Caraway Seeds)

¼ tsp Cardamom Powder

A pinch of Cinnamon Powder

½ tsp Black Pepper Powder

½ tsp Coriander Powder

½ cup Hung Curd

10 gms Soft Cheese

½ tsp Lime juice

Salt to taste

½ tbsp Roasted Gram Flour

Method:

1. Take a whole chicken cut into half,lightly slit the breast and leg part.

2. Marinate the chicken with ginger garlic paste, lime juice and refrigerate for 1 hour.

3. In a mixing bowl, add mustard oil, degi red chilli powder, shahi jeera, cardamom powder, a pinch of cinnamon powder, coriander powder and mix well.

4. Add hung curd, soft cheese and mix well. Add lime juice, salt to taste and roasted gram flour and mix them well.

5. Remove the chicken from the refrigerator and marinate with the second marinade, mix well and place on a greased tray and rest for 2 hours.

6. Bake it for 35 minutes at 170*C.

7. Remove and serve with green chutney and raita.

2. Veg Seekh Kebab

(Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur)

Ingredients:

2 tbsp + for frying Desi Ghee

1/4 cup Carrots chopped

1/4 cup Cauliflower chopped

1/2 tsp Red chilly powder

1 tsp Coriander powder

1 tsp Cumin

1/4 cup Beans (Chopped)

to taste Salt

1 no Green chilly chopped

1/2 tsp Roasted Cumin Powder

Method:

1. Heat ghee in a pan and add cumin. Now add the carrots, beans, and cauliflower.

2. Sauce them for 3 minutes. Remove and cool it completely. Add rest of the ingredients to it and mix it well.

3. Take a sufficient amount of the kebab mixture and put it on to the wooden skewer.

4. Alternatively, you can shape the kebab into patties. Heat a pan and add ghee, cook the kebabs on all sides. Carefully remove the skewer and serve hot.

3. Spicy Grilled Chicken Drumsticks

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

8-10 dried red chillies

8-12 chicken drumsticks

Salt to taste

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 tablespoon chopped garlic

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Oil for greasing

Method:

1. Make incisions on chicken drumsticks and place in a bowl. Add salt and lemon juice and mix well. Set aside.

2. Preheat oven at 180º C.

3. Grind together coriander seeds, garlic, dried red chillies and crushed peppercorns with some water into a smooth paste.

4. Add the prepared paste to the chicken, mix well and set aside to marinate for 15-20 minutes.

5. Grease a baking tray with some oil. Place the marinated chicken drumsticks in it, put the tray in the preheated oven and bake till the chicken is fully cooked.

6. Garnish with mint sprigs and serve hot with lemon slices.

4. Tandoori Aloo

(Recipe by Chef Sanjyot Keer)

Ingredients:

8-10 small-sized Potatoes

Water (to cook the potatoes)

1 tbsp Mustard Oil

1 tbsp Kashmiri Red Chili Powder

1 tbsp Ginger Garlic Paste

1 tbsp Coriander Powder

1 tsp Jeera Powder

1 tsp Garam Masala

1 tsp Amchur Powder

½ tsp Black Salt

½ tsp Turmeric Powder

1 tsp Kasuri Methi

Salt to taste

½ cup Hung Curd

Roasted Besan

½ cup Capsicum (diced)

½ cup Tomatoes (deseeded & diced)

½ cup Onions (petals)

Live charcoal + ghee

1 tsp Ghee (for cooking potatoes)

Method:

1. In a pressure cooker add raw potatoes and add enough water to submerge the potatoes, pressure cook on high flame for 1 whistle.

2. After 1 whistle switch off the flame and allow the cooker to depressurize naturally to open the lid.

3. Cool down and peel the potatoes, cut the potatoes into half or quarters.

4. In a mixing bowl, add mustard oil, ginger garlic paste, all the powdered spices, hung curd and roasted besan, mix well.

5. Add the boiled potatoes, onion petals, deseeded tomatoes and capsicum, mix and coat well the potatoes with the marinade.

6. Place live charcoal and pour few drops of ghee. Cover and smoke the potatoes for 2-3 minutes. Rest it for 30 minutes after the smoke.

7. Skew the potatoes and the veggies in the skewers.

8. Heat ghee in a pan and cook the potatoes from all sides until crisp and golden brown.

9. Serve hot with green chutney and thinly sliced onions.

5. Grilled Fish With Coriander Butter

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

2 basa fish fillets, cut into big pieces

18-20 fresh coriander sprigs

3 tbsps butter

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

Salt to taste

3 lemons

Sea salt to taste

1 tsp red chilli flakes

1 tbsp olive oil

4-5 iceberg lettuce leaves

6-8 arugula lettuce leaves

Method:

1. To make coriander butter, finely chop coriander and put into a bowl. Add crushed peppercorns and salt and mix well. Grate the rind of 1 lemon and add to the same bowl. Squeeze juice of the lemon and add. Add butter and mix well.

2. Place 2 sheets of aluminum foil, one over the other on table top. Place the prepared coriander mixture in center and spread it evenly, roll tightly to make a cylinder and seal its edges. Refrigerate till set

3. Place fish pieces in a bowl, add sea salt, crushed peppercorns, red chilli flakes and olive oil and rub well.

4. Place the prepared fish on an induction griller and cook till the grill marks appear on both the sides.

5. Make a bed of iceberg lettuce and arugula leaves on a serving platter.

6. Cut the coriander butter into roundels and discard the foil paper.

7. Place the grilled fish on the bed of lettuce and arugula leaves, top with coriander butter roundels and serve immediately.