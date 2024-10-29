Woman reveals what she eats in a day to maintain her drastic 15 kg weight loss: Caesar salad, watermelon to cappuccino

Laura Dennison, a UK-based health coach, knows that nothing can disrupt your weight loss plan quite like travelling. From being thrown off your routine to not having a gym in sight and eating out at every meal, it's no surprise that many of us throw caution to the wind while travelling. That being said, Laura has said in one of her recent Instagram posts that it is possible to stay on track while you're on the go. Also read | Woman who lost 7 kg in 2 months, made 'belly fat disappear' recommends this dessert recipe to fight sugar cravings Laura Dennison has shared her meal plan for travelling. (Instagram/ Laura Dennison)

What she eats in a day while travelling

Laura has recommended what you can eat to stay lean while travelling for work or on vacation. In her post, she wrote, "What I eat in a day to maintain 15 kg weight loss (whilst travelling)." She then shared photos of her meals and shared details of what she ate.

◉ Breakfast: Whole meal bagel, eggs, cheese chorizo (a type of pork sausage) and tomato

◉ Snack: Cappuccino

◉ Lunch: Chicken Caesar salad

◉ Snack: Watermelon

◉ Dinner: Salman and spinach pasta

Her caption read, “I’ve been away for a couple of weeks living my best digital nomad life. I’ve slowly started to develop a healthy routine…”

4 health tips to follow when travelling

In an old Instagram post, UK-based weight loss coach Carter Good also laid out four steps to take while you're travelling so you don't put on weight. "First thing to note: no matter how hard you try, you're not going to be perfect with your diet and exercise while travelling," he wrote in his Instagram caption, adding, “These strategies will help, but don't expect to drop oodles of body fat while you're on the go.”

His first step? Use intermittent fasting. If possible, try to eat only within an eight-hour window. That means if you can, skip breakfast and have your first meal around noon, and eat your last meal before 8 pm.

Second tip: plan ahead of time. Look up the restaurant menu beforehand, and try to stick to simple meals with lean protein and veggies.

Third tip: Remember to move your body. He suggests being 'activity-minded', meaning try to walk as much as you can and work out first thing in the morning, when you can.

Finally, his fourth tip: don't beat yourself up; just focus on doing your best. He said, “Instead of stressing, focus on enjoying yourself and doing the best you can."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.