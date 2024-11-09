Superfood parfaits, dips and toast: 5-minute sweet & savoury Greek yoghurt recipes to celebrate Greek Yoghurt Day

Running late but still want a satisfying breakfast? A big bowl of Greek yoghurt might just be your new best friend! With more protein than regular yoghurt, it’s great for keeping you full through the day. Plus, this superfood is packed with probiotics—those friendly bacteria that keep your gut happy, help with nutrient absorption, and even reduce bloating — which is a great alternative to winter time cravings. Easy Greek yoghurt recipes

Sure, Greek yoghurt’s tanginess might be an acquired taste, especially if you’re used to sweeter flavors. But what if you could make it feel more like a treat than a chore? Pairing it with simple ingredients can transform it into a well-rounded, tasty meal that will have you looking forward to breakfast. To celebrate Greek Yoghurt Day, here are some quick, versatile recipes to bring this protein-rich ingredient into your daily routine.

Greek yoghurt recipes: Sweet and savoury ideas you’ll love

Classic honey and nuts: Ever tried Greek yoghurt with just a drizzle of honey and a sprinkle of walnuts or almonds? It’s surprisingly satisfying and so easy. This combo offers a sweet touch without loads of sugar — way better than reaching for a sugary snack!

Classic honey and nuts yoghurt

Fruit and compote superfood parfait: If you're got fresh strawberries or maybe a mango, layer them with Greek yoghurt and a spoonful of your favourite compote. This parfait is light yet satisfying, and it’s the kind of breakfast that will have you coming back for more. It’s also super customisable, so pick your favourite fruits and compote and make it your own!

Fruit and compote greek yoghurt superfood parfait

Strawberry and chocolate Greek yoghurt bar: Want a healthy snack that feels like dessert? Spread Greek yoghurt mixed with honey on a lined baking sheet, sprinkle with chopped strawberries and dark chocolate chips, the freeze for a few hours. You can also change up to toppings to include your favourite sweet treat like Mnms or peanuts instead of chocolate and mix up the fruit with whatever is seasonal. Break into bars, and you’ve got a creamy, indulgent treat — perfect for some late night snacking.

Strawberry and chocolate Greek yoghurt bar

Spinach and garlic spread: Need a savoury option? Stir Greek yoghurt with chopped spinach, minced garlic, lemon juice along with a pinch of saffron. Serve it with pita or veggies for a quick, nutritious appetizer. It’s a creamy, garlicky spread you’ll want to keep on hand the next time someone comes over unannounced.

Spinach and garlic yoghurt spread

Spicy yoghurt toast: Preheat your oven (or air fryer) to 180°C/350°F, then mix chickpea flour, kala namak, Greek yoghurt, lemon juice, cumin, red chilli powder, and chaat masala. Add your veggies of choice into the mixture — onions, capsicum, jalapeños. Put the custard between two pieces of white bread and toast on both sides until golden brown.

Spicy yoghurt toast

Greek yoghurt’s versatility is incredible — it can be the base of your breakfast, a light dip, or even a quick dessert. Which superfood recipe will you try first?