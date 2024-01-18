close_game
Sonam Kapoor offers a peek into her postpartum weight loss transformation

Sonam Kapoor offers a peek into her postpartum weight loss transformation

HT Correspondent
Jan 18, 2024

The actor on Thursday took to her Instagram Stories to share her weight loss transformation with her instafam

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018, entered the world of motherhood with the arrival of her son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja in 2022 and ever since she has been sharing her motherhood journey on social media.

The actor on Thursday took to her Instagram Stories to share her weight loss transformation with her instafam. In a mirror selfie video, Sonam flaunted her toned midriff, dressed in a sports bra and tights. She wrote, "What a wow...20 kgs down...6 more to go."

The actor often offer a glimpse of her postpartum journey to her fan on social media. Last week, she posted a series of pictures showcasing her stunning appearance in a lehenga set while sharing her postpartum challenges on the caption. Sonam captioned it, "It has taken me 16 months to feel like myself again. Slowly and steadily, without resorting to crash diets or intense workouts, I have focused on consistent self-care and love. I am not there yet, but I am almost where I want to be. I am incredibly grateful for my body and its incredible resilience. Being a woman is truly a remarkable experience."

