Top 10 creatine powders for muscle gain and strength: Best picks to try in 2025
Creatine powders may promote faster recovery and muscle building. Check out this list of the top-rated options to try in 2025.
Our Pick
Best overall product
Best value for money
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best overall productMuscleBlaze Micronised Creatine Monohydrate CreAMP Powder, Citrus Blast (30 Servings, 120g) | Trustified Certified Creatine View Details
|
₹519
|
|
|
Best value for moneyWellcore - Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate (Fruit Fusion, 33 Servings) | Rapid Absorption | Enhanced Muscle strength & Power, Powder, 1 count View Details
|
₹539
|
|
|
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Creatine Monohydrate 100gms | USA Labdoor Certified for Accuracy & Purity View Details
|
₹274
|
|
|
Nutrabay Gold Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder - 120g, Orange | NABL Lab Tested | 3g Creatine/Serving | Increases Muscle Mass, Strength & Power | Pre & Post Workout Supplement | For Men & Women View Details
|
₹383
|
|
|
Carbamide Forte Monohydrate Creatine Powder | Micronized Monohydrate 250gm | Creatine Supplement for Lean Muscle Volumization, Strength & Energy - Unflavoured - 83 Servings - 250g View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
Bigmuscles Nutrition Creatine [257g, 83 Servings] | Sex On The Beach | Micronized Creatine Monohydrate To Support Lean Muscle Repair & Recovery, powder, 1 count View Details
|
₹419
|
|
|
NAKPRO MICRONIZED CREATINE MONOHYDRATE| Increases Strength, Reduces Fatigue & Boosts Muscle Growth | Pure Creatine Powder for Men, Women & Athletes (250g, Tangy Orange) View Details
|
₹519
|
|
|
MuscleTech Platinum 100% Creatine Powder (Unflavoured - 250 Gram,83 Serves),Scientifically Researched to Build Muscle - Increase Muscle Power,Boost Strength & Enhance Performance,1 count,83 servings View Details
|
|
|
|
avvatar Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Powder (100 G,33 Servings)|Unflavoured|Muscle Recovery|Enhance Strength|Boost Recovery,1 Count View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
Sparkfusion Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Improve Performance and Strength and Support Workout Recovery | Lab Tested | Fast Recovery (100 g (Pack of 1), Unflavoured) View Details
|
₹349
|
|
Creatine is one of the most effective supplements for boosting muscle strength, improving workout performance, and aiding recovery. Used by beginners and seasoned athletes, it helps muscles produce more energy during high-intensity exercise, which makes it easier to lift heavier and train harder. But with so many creatine powders available, including monohydrate, HCL, micronized, and more, choosing the right one can get confusing. Factors like purity, absorption rate, and additional ingredients play a big role in how well it works for your body. This guide breaks down the best creatine powders available today, highlighting their key benefits, formulations, and more, so you can make an informed choice based on your fitness goals, lifestyle, and budget.
Top 10 creatine powders
Creatine enhances strength, muscle growth, endurance, and neurological function, especially when combined with resistance training, as per a study published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.
1.
MuscleBlaze Micronised Creatine Monohydrate CreAMP Powder, Citrus Blast (30 Servings, 120g) | Trustified Certified Creatine
MuscleBlaze Creatine Monohydrate CreAMP offers an advanced formula with MB CreAbsorb for superior stability and absorption. Each 4g serving of this fast-absorbing creatine powder boosts strength, endurance, and muscle recovery. It supports muscle growth through protein synthesis and cell hydration, which contributes to a fuller physique.
Reasons to buy
Trustified certified
Enhanced absorption
Cognitive benefits
Quick results
Reasons to avoid
Mixed taste reviews
Some customers report good health effects, while others have found it harmful.
MuscleBlaze Micronised Creatine Monohydrate CreAMP Powder, Citrus Blast (30 Servings, 120g) | Trustified Certified Creatine
Customers' reaction: Customers praise the effectiveness of this best creatine powder for strength and performance. However, feedback is mixed on taste and some report inconsistent health effects.
2.
Wellcore - Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate (Fruit Fusion, 33 Servings) | Rapid Absorption | Enhanced Muscle strength & Power, Powder, 1 count
Wellcore Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate claims to deliver 4g of fuel per scoop to enhance your physical performance. This premium quality powder helps you train harder, lift heavier, and recover faster, which makes it essential for gym enthusiasts. Free from artificial colors, flavours, sugar, and fillers, it ensures a clean supplement.
Reasons to buy
Trustified certified
Free from artificial colours, flavours, sugar, and fillers for a clean supplement.
Excellent mixability
Reasons to avoid
If you prefer unflavoured creatine or different fruit profiles, this might not be your first choice.
Wellcore - Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate (Fruit Fusion, 33 Servings) | Rapid Absorption | Enhanced Muscle strength & Power, Powder, 1 count
Customers' reaction: Customers find this creatine powder highly effective for strength and muscle gains. Users appreciate its authenticity and easy dissolvability in water.
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Creatine Monohydrate is USA Labdoor Certified for accuracy and purity, and stands out for its 100% transparency. This unflavoured, dope-free supplement contains no colours, flavours, fillers, sugar, gluten, dairy, or soy. It effectively boosts muscle mass by increasing phosphocreatine stores and promoting cell volumisation. The creatine enhances training volume and reduces muscle fatigue by rapidly regenerating ATP and buffering lactic acid, which leads to faster recovery.
Reasons to buy
USA Labdoor certified
Free from a wide range of common additives and allergens.
Customers generally experience positive effects without adverse reactions.
Reasons to avoid
While many find it good, some customers have mixed opinions on the overall quality of the creatine itself.
Inconsistent solubility
AS-IT-IS Nutrition Creatine Monohydrate 100gms | USA Labdoor Certified for Accuracy & Purity
Customers' reaction: Customers find this creatine powder effective for muscle building, strength gains, and endurance. However, mixability and solubility are contentious, with some experiencing issues.
ALSO READ: 10 best omega-3 fish oil capsules to strengthen your immunity naturally
4.
Nutrabay Gold Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder - 120g, Orange | NABL Lab Tested | 3g Creatine/Serving | Increases Muscle Mass, Strength & Power | Pre & Post Workout Supplement | For Men & Women
Nutrabay Gold Micronised Creatine Monohydrate in orange flavour provides 3g of fast-absorbing, NABL Lab Tested creatine per serving for rapid strength and endurance gains. This banned-substance-free formula optimises ATP production, which allows you to lift heavier and perform better while reducing fatigue. Its micronized particles ensure superior mixability, bioavailability, and absorption.
Reasons to buy
NABL Lab Tested
Banned substance free
Customers notice rapid improvements, especially during the loading phase.
Good taste
Reasons to avoid
Mixed mixability
Nutrabay Gold Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder - 120g, Orange | NABL Lab Tested | 3g Creatine/Serving | Increases Muscle Mass, Strength & Power | Pre & Post Workout Supplement | For Men & Women
Customers' reaction: Customers highly rate this creatine powder for its quality, affordability, and effectiveness. However, there are mixed reviews regarding mixability and dissolving properties.
5.
Carbamide Forte Monohydrate Creatine Powder | Micronized Monohydrate 250gm | Creatine Supplement for Lean Muscle Volumization, Strength & Energy - Unflavoured - 83 Servings - 250g
Carbamide Forte Micronized Creatine Monohydrate powder offers exceptional bioavailability and potency with 3000mg per serving, which ensures rapid absorption for muscle mass, strength, and recovery. This 100% pure, dope-free, and paraben-free unflavoured supplement acts as a powerful strength booster, maximising performance in high-intensity activities. It amplifies lean muscle growth and reduces recovery time by replenishing muscle energy and delaying fatigue.
Reasons to buy
High bioavailability and potency
Excellent mixability
Unflavoured consistency
Consistent energy
100% vegetarian, dope-free, and paraben-free.
Reasons to avoid
Unflavoured
Carbamide Forte Monohydrate Creatine Powder | Micronized Monohydrate 250gm | Creatine Supplement for Lean Muscle Volumization, Strength & Energy - Unflavoured - 83 Servings - 250g
Customers' reaction: Customers report significant improvements in muscle endurance and strength. They consistently praise its perfect mixability without residue and the convenience of its unflavored option.
6.
Bigmuscles Nutrition Creatine [257g, 83 Servings] | Sex On The Beach | Micronized Creatine Monohydrate To Support Lean Muscle Repair & Recovery, powder, 1 count
Bigmuscles Nutrition Creatine, in "Sex On The Beach" flavour, is a micronized creatine monohydrate formulated to support lean muscle repair and new muscle growth by limiting breakdown. Each 3g serving boosts ATP production, enhancing strength and reducing fatigue for improved overall physical performance. It's superior absorption, due to micronization, which allows you to lift heavier and run faster.
Reasons to buy
Effective results
Good mixability
High quality
Reasons to avoid
Mixed value for money
Mixed opinion on taste
Bigmuscles Nutrition Creatine [257g, 83 Servings] | Sex On The Beach | Micronized Creatine Monohydrate To Support Lean Muscle Repair & Recovery, powder, 1 count
Customers' reaction: Customers find this creatine powder effective for increasing strength and stamina. However, the taste is polarizing and opinions on its value for money are divided.
7.
NAKPRO MICRONIZED CREATINE MONOHYDRATE| Increases Strength, Reduces Fatigue & Boosts Muscle Growth | Pure Creatine Powder for Men, Women & Athletes (250g, Tangy Orange)
NAKPRO Micronized Creatine Monohydrate in Tangy Orange promises to deliver 3g of instantized and micronized creatine per serving for rapid absorption, boosting strength and endurance. This supplement triggers instant energy release, vitalizing you during high-impact workouts, and helps keep muscle cells hydrated to increase muscle volume. It also significantly reduces recovery time between sets, enabling harder and longer pushes.
Reasons to buy
Good value for money
Quick strength gains
Easy to mix
Reasons to avoid
Mixed reviews on taste
Mixed reviews on authenticity
NAKPRO MICRONIZED CREATINE MONOHYDRATE| Increases Strength, Reduces Fatigue & Boosts Muscle Growth | Pure Creatine Powder for Men, Women & Athletes (250g, Tangy Orange)
Customers' reaction: Customers find this creatine powder of good quality, effective, and easy to mix. However, feedback on taste is mixed, and there are some concerns about authenticity due to sweetener quality.
8.
MuscleTech Platinum 100% Creatine Powder (Unflavoured - 250 Gram,83 Serves),Scientifically Researched to Build Muscle - Increase Muscle Power,Boost Strength & Enhance Performance,1 count,83 servings
MuscleTech Platinum 100% Creatine Powder delivers 3g of 100% pure, HPLC-tested, micronized creatine monohydrate to effectively build lean muscle, boost strength, and enhance performance. This unflavoured, highly versatile supplement drives creatine directly to your muscles, which helps to replenish ATP levels for improved muscle recovery. It mixes instantly with your favourite beverages, which makes it super convenient for daily consumption and driving your workout success.
Reasons to buy
High quality
HPLC-tested
Effective for strength and recovery
Reasons to avoid
Mixability issues
May not be appealing if you prefer flavoured supplements.
MuscleTech Platinum 100% Creatine Powder (Unflavoured - 250 Gram,83 Serves),Scientifically Researched to Build Muscle - Increase Muscle Power,Boost Strength & Enhance Performance,1 count,83 servings
Customers' reaction: Customers mentioned this creatine powder delivers fast results and generally mixes well with water or shakes. However, some users report poor mixability with water.
9.
avvatar Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Powder (100 G,33 Servings)|Unflavoured|Muscle Recovery|Enhance Strength|Boost Recovery,1 Count
Avvatar Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Powder is a pure and potent supplement, finely micronized for rapid absorption and maximum effectiveness. Each 100g container offers 33 servings, providing excellent value. Free from fillers and additives, this high-quality creatine fuels your workouts by promoting increased strength, endurance, and overall athletic performance.
Reasons to buy
Good quality and authentic
Rapid results
Excellent solubility and mixability
No bloating
Good value for money
Reasons to avoid
If you prefer a flavoured creatine, this won't be suitable.
avvatar Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Powder (100 G,33 Servings)|Unflavoured|Muscle Recovery|Enhance Strength|Boost Recovery,1 Count
Customers' reaction: Customers mentioned this creatine supplement has excellent solubility and mixability. Additionally, it is considered good value for money.
10.
Sparkfusion Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Improve Performance and Strength and Support Workout Recovery | Lab Tested | Fast Recovery (100 g (Pack of 1), Unflavoured)
Sparkfusion Micronized Creatine Monohydrate is a lab-tested, exceptionally pure creatine (at least 99.98%), which ensures you get the full 5g per serving. It is produced with smaller molecules for quick dissolution and absorption, effectively increasing muscle mass, strength, and endurance. Moreover, it recharges phosphocreatine stores, which helps improve your body's recovery by replenishing ATP and delaying fatigue.
Reasons to buy
High purity
Effective results
Excellent mixability
Improved recovery and energy
Reasons to avoid
If you prefer a flavoured creatine, this product won't meet that preference.
Sparkfusion Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Improve Performance and Strength and Support Workout Recovery | Lab Tested | Fast Recovery (100 g (Pack of 1), Unflavoured)
Customers' reaction: Customers find this creatine supplement effective for strength and muscle building. Users praise its quick dissolution without lumps and its effectiveness for weightlifting.
ALSO READ: Best biotin tablets for hair growth starting from ₹499: Strengthen your hair naturally with our top 8 options
Top features of the best creatine powders in India:
|Creatine powder
|Flavour
|Diet type
|Benefits
|MuscleBlaze Micronised Creatine Monohydrate CreAMP Powder
|Citrus blast
|Vegan/Vegetarian
|Boosts strength, endurance, muscle recovery
|Wellcore - Pure Micronised Creatine Monohydrate
|Fruit Fusion
|Vegan/Vegetarian
|Helps build muscle and strength, Rapid recovery from workouts
|AS-IT-IS Nutrition Creatine Monohydrate
|Unflavoured
|Vegan/Vegetarian
|Improves muscle mass (cell volumization, protein synthesis), Increases training volume
|Nutrabay Gold Micronised Creatine Monohydrate Powder
|Orange
|Vegan/Vegetarian
|Increases muscle mass, strength, and power
|Carbamide Forte Monohydrate Creatine Powder
|Unflavoured
|Vegan/Vegetarian
|High bioavailability and potency, Maximizes performance as a strength booster
|Bigmuscles Nutrition Creatine
|Sex On The Beach
|Vegan/Vegetarian
|Builds lean muscle
|NAKPRO MICRONIZED CREATINE MONOHYDRATE
|Tangy Orange
|Vegan/Vegetarian
|Increases strength and endurance
|MuscleTech Platinum 100% Creatine Powder
|Unflavoured
|Vegan/Vegetarian
|Increases lean muscle
|Avvatar Micronized Creatine Monohydrate Powder
|Unflavoured
|Vegan/Vegetarian
|Micronized for rapid absorption and effectiveness
|Sparkfusion Micronized Creatine Monohydrate
|Unflavoured
|Vegan/Vegetarian
|Purest creatine, Lean muscle gain, increased muscle mass, strength, endurance
What are the benefits of creatine powder?
1. Boosts strength and power: The right creatine powder enhances ATP production, which allows muscles to perform better during high-intensity workouts like weightlifting and sprinting.
2. Promotes muscle growth: The best creatine supplement may support muscle cell hydration and protein synthesis. This contributes to increased muscle mass and volume.
3. Improves workout performance: It may increase training volume and intensity by reducing fatigue and improving endurance in short bursts of exercise.
4. Speeds up recovery: The best creatine powder brand may replenish energy stores post-workout. This can reduce muscle soreness and improve recovery time.
5. Supports brain function: It acts as a neuroprotectant and may enhance cognitive performance and mental clarity under stress or fatigue. Creatine is proven to boost exercise performance and shows promise for overall health, including in disease management, recovery, and ageing, as per the Journal of Functional Foods.
Is creatine good for muscle growth?
Yes, creatine is highly effective for muscle growth. Research shows it can increase the amount of weight you lift by up to 32% and boost muscle mass by 7.2%, especially in the upper body. It works by improving energy availability during workouts and drawing water into muscle cells, which may activate genes linked to muscle growth. These effects make creatine a powerful tool for building lean muscle when combined with regular strength training.
Similar articles for you:
Best biotin supplements in India (2025): 8 trusted picks to fight hair fall naturally
Boost skin elasticity naturally with the best plant-based collagen supplements: 8 top options
Biotin supplement: How to pick the right one for your needs, plus top-rated brands to try
Frequently asked questions
- Are there any side effects of creatine?
Creatine is widely used and generally safe, with no proven harmful effects on liver or kidney function in healthy individuals. However, rare side effects may occur, so regular monitoring is advised, as per a study published in Sports Medicine.
- Does creatine cause kidney damage?
Despite common myths, research over many years shows that taking creatine in the right amount does not harm healthy kidneys. A rise in creatinine levels is normal and not a sign of kidney damage. Some case reports are inaccurate or misleading, as per the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition.
- Can beginners use creatine powder?
Yes, beginners can safely use creatine. It helps improve strength, endurance, and recovery, which makes it a great supplement to support early training progress and muscle development.
- Should I take creatine on rest days?
Yes, you can continue taking creatine on rest days to maintain muscle saturation. A daily dose of 3-5g can help to keep your creatine levels consistent for best results.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.