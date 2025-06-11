Best biotin supplements in India (2025): 8 trusted picks to fight hair fall naturally

Hair fall can be frustrating, and let's face it, it’s not just a cosmetic issue. Be it stress, hormonal imbalances, pollution or poor diet, there are multiple factors that can weaken your hair from the roots. One key nutrient that often gets overlooked is biotin, also known as vitamin B7. It plays a vital role in supporting keratin production, which is essential for stronger, healthier, and more resilient hair. If you are dealing with thinning strands or excessive hair breakage, adding a good biotin supplement to your routine might be the natural solution you need. We have curated the best biotin supplements in India for 2025 to help you take charge of your hair health. The right biotin supplements in India may keep your mane healthy.(Adobe Stock)

8 best biotin supplements in India

Intramuscular biotin and dexpanthenol injections can improve total hair density and decrease hair fall count (The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology). Here are some of the top-rated options that you can try after consulting your healthcare provider.

Loading Suggestions...

Boost hair strength, nail health, and skin hydration with Carbamide Forte’s potent 10000mcg biotin supplement. It supports fatty acid production, energy metabolism, and combats nutrient deficiencies that affect hair quality. This biotin supplement for hair growth is a trusted choice for fuller hair and glowing skin.

Specifications Diet type Vegan Flavour Unflavoured Reasons to buy High potency Value pack Noticeable results Reasons to avoid May not suit those sensitive to strong biotin doses Click Here to Buy Carbamide Forte Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth, Skin & Nails - 120 Veg Tablets

Loading Suggestions...

Enhance hair thickness, reduce brittleness, and promote glowing skin with HK Vitals Biotin. With 5000mcg of Vitamin B7, this best biotin supplement in India improves keratin production and metabolism. Its easy-to-swallow tablets make it convenient for everyday use.

Specifications Diet type Vegan Flavour Unfkavoured Reasons to buy Affordable Quick results Supports hair volume Reasons to avoid May cause side effects like skin issues Inconsistent results Click Here to Buy HealthKart hk vitals Biotin (90 Tablets) | Supplement for Hair Growth, Strong Hair and Glowing Skin, Fights Nail Brittleness

Loading Suggestions...

OZiva’s plant-based biotin delivers 10000mcg of biotin from Sesbania Agati. This best biotin supplement is blended with bamboo silica and amla for improved hair density and texture. Certified vegan and toxin-free, it supports overall skin and nail health with a delicious pomegranate flavour.

Specifications Diet type Vegan Flavour Classic Reasons to buy Clean-label Vegan Tastes good Reasons to avoid Smaller quantity Expensive Click Here to Buy OZiva Plant Based Biotin for Hair Growth| Biotin Powder for Increased Hair Density, Shinier Hair, Healthier Skin & Nails (With Silica, Sesbania Agati), Certified Clean & Vegan, 125g (Classic)

Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy tasty strawberry-flavoured gummies loaded with biotin, zinc, fibre, and multivitamins from Be Bodywise. This best biotin supplement for hair growth is designed to nourish hair and promote stronger nails and glowing skin. These gut-friendly, sugar-free gummies make nutrition easy and enjoyable.

Specifications Diet type Vegetarian Age range Adult Reasons to buy Convenient Delicious Effective Reasons to avoid Mixed results Pricey for some Click Here to Buy Be Bodywise Biotin Hair Gummies for Stronger, Shinier Hair & Nails | 60 Days Pack | With Biotin, Zinc, Folic Acid, Fibre & Multivitamin | Strawberry Flavour | No Added Sugar & Gut Friendly

Loading Suggestions...

Formulated especially for men, these vegetarian gummies from Man Matters combine 5000mcg biotin, DHT blockers, and multivitamins. Regular intake of these biotin supplements may reduce hair fall, boost skin glow, and nourish from within. Moreover, it is rated highly for taste and daily usability.

ALSO READ: Whey protein vs plant protein: What works better for muscle gain, weight loss and recovery? Best picks for you

Specifications Diet type Vegetarian Flavour Strawberry Reasons to buy Designed for men Tasty Supports hair and skin health Reasons to avoid May not suit all Expensive Click Here to Buy Man Matters Biotin Hair Gummies (60N) | No Added Sugar | With Biotin, DHT Blockers, Vitamin A, C, E, Fibre & Zinc | For Stronger and Healthier Hair | 100% Veg & Gut Friendly

Loading Suggestions...

With 10000mcg of biotin derived from Sesbania Grandiflora, this biotin supplement from Vlado's Himalayan Organics promotes thicker hair, stronger nails, and improved skin texture. This fast-absorbing and 100% natural supplement may also support metabolism and reduce hair breakage and dryness.

Specifications Diet type Vegan Flavour Unflavoured Reasons to buy Natural source High potency Noticeable results in 30 days Reasons to avoid Quality perception varies Some reported ineffectiveness Click Here to Buy Vlados Himalayan Organics Biotin 10000mcg for Hair Growth - 120 Tablets

Loading Suggestions...

Swisse Biotin+ combines 30 mcg biotin with vitamin C, zinc, chamomile, and rose hip. These ingredients may improve hair texture, skin elasticity, and nail strength. The brand claims that this is a holistic supplement made from premium vegan ingredients with antioxidant-rich support.

Specifications Diet type Vegetarian Flavour Rose Reasons to buy Balanced fornulation Improves collagen level Reasons to avoid Lower biotin content Click Here to Buy Swisse Beauty Hair Skin Nails+ with Vitamin C and Biotin for Healthy hair, Radiant Skin and Stronger Nails - 60 Tablets (Vegan Supplement)

Loading Suggestions...

Powered by multivitamins, minerals, amla, and bhringraj, Tata 1mg Biotin+ nourishes hair from the roots, strengthens nails, and supports glowing skin. This best biotin supplement for hair provides the RDA-recommended dose of biotin in each tablet for safe daily use.

ALSO READ: Best fish oil capsules for skin and hair: 8 options for natural glow and growth

Specifications Flavour Unflavoured Diet type Vegetarian Reasons to buy Herbal blend Budget-friendly Reduces hair fall Reasons to avoid Complaints about smell and quality Click Here to Buy Tata 1mg Biotin + Advanced Tablet,Supports Strong Hair, Skin And Nails (Pack Of 1, 60 Tablets)

Does a biotin supplement really help with hair growth?

Biotin supplements play a key role in the production of keratin, which is essential for hair growth. Some people with biotin deficiency may see benefits like reduced hair thinning. While there is not enough research to definitively state that biotin can help grow hair, it has been shown to help prevent balding and hair loss. A balanced diet can typically provide enough biotin for hair health. However, if you choose to add biotin supplements to your diet, make sure to consult your healthcare provider.

How to choose biotin supplements for hair?

1. Dosage: Look for 5,000-10,000 mcg for hair support, unless advised otherwise by your doctor.

2. Form: Choose between tablets, capsules, gummies, or liquid based on your preference.

3. Purity: Go for biotin supplements for hair that are free from artificial additives, gluten, or GMOs.

4. Added nutrients: Look for additional nutrients like zinc, keratin, or collagen for added hair benefits.

5. Brand reputation: Opt for trusted brands with third-party testing and always consult a healthcare provider before starting.

Similar articles for you:

Whey protein under ₹1000: 7 budget-friendly picks for muscle gain

Best fish oil capsules for skin and hair: 8 options for natural glow and growth

Best treadmill brands for fitness in 2025: 10 options to stay active and fit without leaving home

Frequently asked questions What does biotin do for hair? Biotin supports keratin production, strengthening hair and promoting growth. It may help reduce hair thinning, especially in individuals with a biotin deficiency.

Is biotin safe to take daily? Yes, biotin is generally safe when taken within recommended limits. High doses may interfere with lab tests, so consult a doctor if you are undergoing medical evaluations.

How long does biotin take to show results? Visible hair, skin, and nail improvements may take 2–3 months of regular use, depending on individual health and consistency of intake.

Can I get enough biotin from food? Yes, many foods like eggs, nuts, seeds, and sweet potatoes provide sufficient biotin. Supplements are usually only needed if there is a deficiency or specific hair concerns.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.