Boost skin elasticity naturally with the best plant-based collagen supplements: 8 top options
Do you want glowing skin without animal collagen? Try these top-rated plant-based collagen supplements.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Carbamide Forte 100% Veg Collagen Supplements For Skin & Hair | Plant Based Collagen Tablet For Women & Men | Veg Supplement That May Support Youthful & Radiant Skin Tone | Vegetarian Tablet For Women & Men | Vegetarian Tablets With Biotin, Zinc, Manganese, Vitamin C, Vitamin E & B-Complex That May Support Brighter & Youthful Skin | 90 Tablets View Details
|
₹499
|
|
|
OZiva Vegan Collagen (Guava Glow) with Biotin & Vitamin C For Brighter & Youthful Skin | Collagen Supplement For Women & Men | Plant Based Powder | Certified Vegan 200g (Pack of 2) View Details
|
₹1,698
|
|
|
Cureveda Glow Veg Collagen Builder Powder (300g) for Brighter & Youthful Skin, Plant-Based Supplement with Rose Water, Veg Beauty Protein, Evening Primrose 100IU, No Added Sugar View Details
|
₹1,215
|
|
|
Neuherbs Collagen Supplement- 210 Gram ( Mixed Fruit, 30 Servings)|Collagen Powder for Women & Men with Biotin, Vitamin C, Vitamin E |Plant Based collagen booster blend with Antioxidant for Glowing & youthful skin. View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Plant Based Organic Collagen Builder With 8 B Vitamins for Hair and Skin | Collagen Supplement for Women & Men | Collagen Capsules With Biotin & Vitamin C | Glowing and Youthful Skin (90 Capsules) View Details
|
₹749
|
|
|
PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Collagen Supplement Powder To Support Skin Elasticity,Firmness & Youthful Glow|100% Plant-Based With Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin C|For Women & Men|Orange Flavour,Pack Of 1,0.5 grams View Details
|
₹764
|
|
|
HealthKart hk vitals Veg Collagen Supplement (Mixed Fruit, 100g) | With Biotin, Vitamin C, E, Sodium Hyaluronate | For Healthy Skin, Hair & Nails View Details
|
₹746
|
|
|
Miduty Organic Collagen Powder For Skin, Hair & Nails, Skin Nourshing Formula, Plant Based Collagen - 250gm View Details
|
₹1,499
|
|
Are you struggling with dull, tired-looking skin but don’t want to rely on animal-derived collagen? Plant-based collagen boosters are a powerful, ethical alternative designed to help your skin glow naturally. These vegan supplements are packed with collagen-supporting ingredients like vitamin C, silica, biotin, and antioxidants that stimulate your body’s own collagen production. The result? Smoother, plumper, and more radiant skin without compromising your values. Whether you are a vegan, plant-curious, or simply want a cleaner skincare solution, these products are making waves for all the right reasons. In this guide, we will walk you through the best plant-based collagen supplements for skin so that you can nourish your skin from the inside out.
8 plant-based collagen supplements
Vegan collagen increases collagen density and elasticity by 4.7% and 5.1%, and decreases wrinkles, textures and pores by 27.5%, 20.1% and 12.3% (A study published in Journal of Functional Foods). Include the right plant-based collagen supplement in your diet after consulting your healthcare provider:
1.
Carbamide Forte 100% Veg Collagen Supplements For Skin & Hair | Plant Based Collagen Tablet For Women & Men | Veg Supplement That May Support Youthful & Radiant Skin Tone | Vegetarian Tablet For Women & Men | Vegetarian Tablets With Biotin, Zinc, Manganese, Vitamin C, Vitamin E & B-Complex That May Support Brighter & Youthful Skin | 90 Tablets
Carbamide Forte offers plant-based collagen tablets with biotin, zinc, vitamins C, E and B-complex. This collagen supplement for skin is designed to boost natural collagen production for youthful, radiant skin, thicker hair, and stronger nails. Free from animal collagen, cruelty-free, and vegetarian-friendly, it supports skin hydration, elasticity, and reduces fine lines.
Customers' feedback: Customers loved it for skin hydration, elasticity, and hair strength improvement. They found them budget-friendly and easy to incorporate in their daily routine.
Reasons to buy
100% plant-based, cruelty-free
Supports skin, hair, nails
Affordable and effective
Reasons to avoid
Some prefer marine collagen alone for the targeted effect
Carbamide Forte 100% Veg Collagen Supplements For Skin & Hair | Plant Based Collagen Tablet For Women & Men | Veg Supplement That May Support Youthful & Radiant Skin Tone | Vegetarian Tablet For Women & Men | Vegetarian Tablets With Biotin, Zinc, Manganese, Vitamin C, Vitamin E & B-Complex That May Support Brighter & Youthful Skin | 90 Tablets
2.
OZiva Vegan Collagen (Guava Glow) with Biotin & Vitamin C For Brighter & Youthful Skin | Collagen Supplement For Women & Men | Plant Based Powder | Certified Vegan 200g (Pack of 2)
Add Oziva's certified vegan collagen powder to your diet. It is made with biotin and vitamin C to support your natural collagen synthesis and anti-aging benefits. Moreover, this plant-based collagen also contains amla and other plant co-nutrients for radiant, youthful skin. Additionally, it is free from added sugars or artificial sweeteners.
Customers' feedback: Customers found it effective in improving skin texture and reducing wrinkles. However, reviews were mixed on taste. Some even reported stomach discomfort or constipation.
Reasons to buy
Certified vegan, natural ingredients
Supports skin, hair, nails and joints
Antioxidant-rich formula
Reasons to avoid
Taste not liked by all
Some digestive side effects reported
OZiva Vegan Collagen (Guava Glow) with Biotin & Vitamin C For Brighter & Youthful Skin | Collagen Supplement For Women & Men | Plant Based Powder | Certified Vegan 200g (Pack of 2)
3.
Cureveda Glow Veg Collagen Builder Powder (300g) for Brighter & Youthful Skin, Plant-Based Supplement with Rose Water, Veg Beauty Protein, Evening Primrose 100IU, No Added Sugar
This plant-based collagen beauty powder from Cureveda is enriched with pea and rice protein, pearl powder, evening primrose, and antioxidants. Regular use of this plant-based collagen powder can help with skin firmness, pigmentation control, sebum balance, and hydration. Moreover, these Ayurvedic adaptogens also support stress-free and radiant skin.
Customers' feedback: This collagen supplement offered visible results for skin firmness and glow. Reviews were mixed on taste and price.
ALSO READ: 8 best biotin supplements to manage hair fall: Our top picks for May 2025
Reasons to buy
Broad-spectrum plant proteins and antioxidants
Controls oily skin and pigmentation
No added sugar, vegetarian
Reasons to avoid
Pricey compared to others
Mixed taste opinions
Cureveda Glow Veg Collagen Builder Powder (300g) for Brighter & Youthful Skin, Plant-Based Supplement with Rose Water, Veg Beauty Protein, Evening Primrose 100IU, No Added Sugar
4.
Neuherbs Collagen Supplement- 210 Gram ( Mixed Fruit, 30 Servings)|Collagen Powder for Women & Men with Biotin, Vitamin C, Vitamin E |Plant Based collagen booster blend with Antioxidant for Glowing & youthful skin.
Neuherbs offers a plant-based collagen booster that contains vitamin C, spinach, hyaluronic acid, and natural seed extracts. Consuming this best collagen supplement for skin may support skin hydration, firmness, and natural collagen production. It also includes piperine and curcumin to enhance absorption.
Customers' feedback: Customers found it effective. They liked the pleasant taste of this vegan collagen supplement. It was also appreciated for its natural ingredients and value for money.
Reasons to buy
Natural fruit and seed blend
Good taste and easy to consume
Boosts skin hydration and firmness
Reasons to avoid
Limited information on long-term effects
Neuherbs Collagen Supplement- 210 Gram ( Mixed Fruit, 30 Servings)|Collagen Powder for Women & Men with Biotin, Vitamin C, Vitamin E |Plant Based collagen booster blend with Antioxidant for Glowing & youthful skin.
5.
Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Plant Based Organic Collagen Builder With 8 B Vitamins for Hair and Skin | Collagen Supplement for Women & Men | Collagen Capsules With Biotin & Vitamin C | Glowing and Youthful Skin (90 Capsules)
Vlado's Himalayan Organics Plant-Based Collagen Capsules with 15x collagen power support bones, joints, skin, hair, and nails. Vegan, sugar-free, allergen-free, and free from harsh chemicals, this collagen supplement for skin promotes youthful skin, strong hair, and appetite control.
Customers' feedback: Customers mentioned that it has positive effects on skin glow and hair thickness. However, opinions were mixed on effectiveness and value for money.
Reasons to buy
Strong multi-benefit formula
Vegan, allergen-free
Supports bones, joints, skin and hair
Reasons to avoid
Mixed reviews on value and efficacy
Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Plant Based Organic Collagen Builder With 8 B Vitamins for Hair and Skin | Collagen Supplement for Women & Men | Collagen Capsules With Biotin & Vitamin C | Glowing and Youthful Skin (90 Capsules)
6.
PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Collagen Supplement Powder To Support Skin Elasticity,Firmness & Youthful Glow|100% Plant-Based With Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin C|For Women & Men|Orange Flavour,Pack Of 1,0.5 grams
PLIX Plant-Based Collagen Supplement Powder combines organic wholefoods like sea buckthorn, acerola, bamboo shoots, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid to support skin elasticity, reduce fine lines, and bring back a youthful glow. This collagen builder helps fight environmental damage, stress, and ageing with a natural blend that hydrates, reduces wrinkles, and fades dark spots. Moreover, it is ideal for both men and women, and offers a refreshing orange flavour.
Customers' feedback: Many users reported improved skin elasticity and a noticeable youthful glow after 2-3 months of consistent use. Some users experienced bloating and a few felt it was not worth the money.
ALSO READ: Best face wash for summer: Refresh your skin every morning with our top picks of 2025
Reasons to buy
100% plant-based and natural ingredients
Supports skin hydration and elasticity
Reduces fine lines and dark spots
Suitable for men and women
Reasons to avoid
Mixed reviews on taste
Some users reported bloating
Some considered it not cost-effective
PLIX - THE PLANT FIX Collagen Supplement Powder To Support Skin Elasticity,Firmness & Youthful Glow|100% Plant-Based With Hyaluronic Acid & Vitamin C|For Women & Men|Orange Flavour,Pack Of 1,0.5 grams
7.
HealthKart hk vitals Veg Collagen Supplement (Mixed Fruit, 100g) | With Biotin, Vitamin C, E, Sodium Hyaluronate | For Healthy Skin, Hair & Nails
This collagen supplement uses VegCol, vegetarian collagen peptides derived from vegetable amino acids, to support healthy skin, hair, and nails. Enhanced with biotin, vitamins C and E, and sodium hyaluronate, it helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles within 8 weeks. This collagen supplement for skin also ensures improved skin hydration, leaving the skin soft, supple, and glowing.
Customers' feedback: Users praised the quick, visible results, with some noting improvements within a week. The taste was widely liked, and many considered it one of the best vegetarian collagen supplements available.
Reasons to buy
Vegetarian collagen peptides are clinically proven to reduce wrinkles
Contains antioxidants and hyaluronic acid for skin hydration
Good taste and easy to dissolve
No reported side effects
Reasons to avoid
No significant reports by customers
HealthKart hk vitals Veg Collagen Supplement (Mixed Fruit, 100g) | With Biotin, Vitamin C, E, Sodium Hyaluronate | For Healthy Skin, Hair & Nails
8.
Miduty Organic Collagen Powder For Skin, Hair & Nails, Skin Nourshing Formula, Plant Based Collagen - 250gm
Miduty Organic Collagen Powder is a plant-based supplement made with potent natural ingredients like sea buckthorn, acai berry, bamboo shoot, rose petal, and acerola cherry. It supports skin, hair, and nails by promoting collagen synthesis and tissue regeneration. Moreover, this plant-based collagen powder also helps repair dry and flaky skin.
Customers' feedback: Many users noticed drastic improvements in skin quality. However, some customers felt it was worth the price, while others found it expensive.
ALSO READ: Body lotion with SPF: 8 non-sticky and hydrating options
Reasons to buy
100% vegetarian and organic ingredients
Supports skin repair and collagen synthesis
Pleasant taste
Reasons to avoid
Mixed opinions on value for money
Some consider it pricey
Miduty Organic Collagen Powder For Skin, Hair & Nails, Skin Nourshing Formula, Plant Based Collagen - 250gm
Top features of the best plant-based collagen:
Plant-based collagen
Key ingredients
Main benefits
Flavour
|Carbamide Forte Veg Collagen Tablets
|Biotin, Zinc, Manganese, Vitamin C, E, B-complex
|Boosts skin hydration & firmness, strengthens nails, reduces hair fall
|Unflavoured
|OZiva Vegan Collagen Builder (Guava Glow)
|Amla, Biotin (Sesbania Agati), Sea Buckthorn, Acai Berry, Beetroot, Strawberry, Vitamin C
|Enhances skin glow, reduces wrinkles, protects against UV damage
|Guava
|Cureveda Glow Plant-Based Collagen
|Pea & Rice Protein, Evening Primrose Oil, Ashwagandha, Sea Buckthorn, Rose Water, Vitamin C
|Brightens skin, reduces acne and sebum, improves elasticity
|Rose
|Neuherbs Collagen Booster (Veg)
|Biotin, Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Spinach Extract, Mixed Fruit Extracts
|Boosts collagen naturally, hydrates skin, improves plumpness & texture
|Mixed fruit
|Vlado’s Himalayan Organics Collagen Capsules
|8 B Vitamins, Biotin, Vitamin C, Plant-based Collagen Sources
|Improves skin glow, strengthens hair & nails, supports joints, appetite control
|Unflavoured (Capsule)
|PLIX The Plant Fix Collagen
|Sea Buckthorn, Acerola, Bamboo Shoots, Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin C
|Reduces lines, spots; enhances elasticity
|Orange
|HealthKart hk vitals Veg Collagen
|VegCol (vegetable collagen peptides), Vitamin C & E, Biotin, Hyaluronic Acid
|Reduces fine lines in 8 weeks, improves glow & hydration
|Mixed Fruit
|Miduty Organic Collagen
|Sea Buckthorn, Acai Berry, Bamboo Shoot, Rose Petal, Acerola
|Nourishes dry skin, boosts collagen synthesis
|Natural
What are the benefits of plant-based collagen powder?
1. Supports natural collagen production: They contain ingredients like vitamin C and biotin that help your body boost its own collagen synthesis.
2. Cruelty-free and vegan: Made without animal-derived ingredients, this plant-based collagen supplement is ideal for those following vegan or vegetarian lifestyles.
3. Rich in antioxidants: Plant-based collagen supplements often include antioxidants that protect skin cells from damage caused by free radicals.
4. Improves skin health: The best collagen supplement for skin also hydrates, firms, and brightens the skin, reducing fine lines, wrinkles, and signs of ageing.
5. Supports hair and nail strength: Consuming the best supplement promotes thicker, stronger hair and healthier nails by nourishing the roots and cuticles.
6. Gentle on digestion: They are usually easier to digest and less likely to cause stomach discomfort in comparison to some animal-based collagen products.
Similar articles for you:
Best supplements for glowing skin: 10 top picks to reduce blemishes and boost collagen
Best 10 ammonia-free hair colours: Enjoy salon-like results at home without any damage
Which collagen supplement is right for you? Carbamide Forte vs HealthKart HK Vitals
Frequently asked questions
- Can plant-based collagen really replace animal collagen?
Plant-based collagen doesn’t replace collagen directly but boosts your body’s natural collagen production using nutrients like vitamin C, biotin, and amino acids.
- Is plant-based collagen suitable for all skin types?
Yes, it is generally suitable for all skin types and often gentler on sensitive skin due to its natural, antioxidant-rich formulation.
- How long does it take to see results?
Visible results may appear in 4-8 weeks with regular use, including improved skin hydration, firmness, and stronger nails and hair.
- Are plant-based collagen supplements safe for daily use?
Yes, they are safe for daily use when taken within the recommended dosage. Always check the label and consult your doctor if unsure.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.