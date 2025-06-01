Best 10 ammonia-free hair colours: Enjoy salon-like results at home without any damage

There is no harm in flaunting your silver streaks. But if you want to hide them, ammonia-free hair colour is your gentler ally. Most of the dyes available in the market often rely on ammonia, a harsh chemical that can strip moisture, weaken strands, and irritate the scalp. Ammonia-free hair colour, on the other hand, offers vibrant, long-lasting shades while being gentle to your hair’s natural texture. It reduces dryness, has a milder scent, and is ideal for a sensitive scalp. From covering greys to switching up your look, this safer alternative lets you enjoy rich colour without compromising hair health. If you are aiming for a soft, shiny finish with less damage, this clean beauty shift is the way forward. Get salon like hair at home with the best ammonia-free hair colours.

10 ammonia-free hair colours

PPD- and ammonia-free hair dye is effective, well-tolerated, and delivers high satisfaction with minimal side effects (A study published in the International Journal of Research in Dermatology). Here are some of the best ammonia-free hair dyes that you may try:

Say goodbye to dull strands with this ammonia-free hair colour for girls and boys. Infused with a 10% gloss complex and glycolic acid, it conditions deeply while offering natural-looking shine. Perfect for first-timers looking for a no-commitment, ammonia-free hair dye that lasts up to 28 washes. This semi-permanent colour leaves hair healthy, silky, and vibrant without harsh.

Specifications Concern Grey coverage Colour Chocolate Special feature No ammonia Click Here to Buy

This organic hair colour is a game-changer for those seeking an ammonia and PPD-free hair colour with 100% grey coverage. Formulated with 8 nourishing herbs, it offers long-lasting conditioning without dryness or damage. Dermatologist-recommended and cruelty-free, it is ideal for sensitive scalp. It is a safe, natural hair colour for girls and boys that works in just 35 minutes and stays vibrant for up to 5 weeks.

Specifications Concern Grey coverage Special quality No ammonia Colour Dark brown Click Here to Buy

An innovative blend of natural hair colour and herbal care, Biotique’s ammonia-free hair dye is enriched with Himalayan botanicals like hibiscus, shikakai, and black tea. It provides full grey coverage in just 15 minutes, enhancing hair shine and health. This PPD-free and eco-friendly hair colour for girls and boys is perfect for regular use and ensures a naturally vibrant look with every application.

Specifications Concern Styling Special quality Organic Colour brown Click Here to Buy

This 100% organic hair colour is ideal for anyone avoiding chemicals. Made from pure indigo leaves, it works in one- or two-step processes with henna to create a custom natural hair colour. Free from ammonia and PPD, this ammonia-free hair colour is the perfect boys' hair colour and natural alternative for anyone wanting deeply pigmented, safe, and soothing colour without harsh dyes.

Specifications Benefits Revitalises Special quality SLS-free Item form Powder Click Here to Buy Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder For Black Hair, 400g

KERAGAIN offers an ammonia and PPD-free hair colour experience in the form of a nourishing shampoo. Just apply, wait a few minutes, and rinse for long-lasting shine and grey coverage. Packed with hemp oil, onion oil, and hops extract, this vegan and cruelty-free hair colour for girls and boys strengthens strands while reviving dull hair.

Specifications Item form Gel Special feature SLS free Concern Grey hair coverage Click Here to Buy KERAGAIN Hair Color Shampoo (Natural Black,180Ml) PPD Free, Ammonia Free Permanent Hair Colour For Women & Men, |Vegan & Cruelty-Free| Keratin Treatment Included

Need colour in a flash? Revlon’s ammonia-free hair colour gives 100% grey coverage in just 5 minutes. Infused with Ginseng Root and Mother of Pearl, it delivers glossy, resilient hair while preserving natural texture. It is great as a hair colour for girls and boys, as this ammonia-free hair colour is easy to use.

Specifications Concern Grey coverage Key ingredient Aloe vera Colour Deep Mahogany Brown Click Here to Buy KERAGAIN Hair Color Shampoo (Natural Black,180Ml) PPD Free, Ammonia Free Permanent Hair Colour For Women & Men, |Vegan & Cruelty-Free| Keratin Treatment Included

Designed for sensitive scalp, this ammonia-free hair colour is enriched with Portulaca and Boswellia extracts. It is a dermatologist-tested solution that preserves scalp health and leaves hair naturally conditioned. Ideal for eco-conscious users looking for organic hair colours, it is suitable for both boys and girls. This gentle yet effective formula adds deep colour while preventing irritation, dryness, and chemical buildup.

Specifications Colour Black Item form Cream Special feature Natural Click Here to Buy Cuticolor Permanent Hair Color Cream|Dr prescribed|Suitable for Sensitive Skin|Eco Mechanism for Preserving Scalp Health|No Ammonia|No PPD|Enriched with Portulaca & Boseivela Extracts(Black,Pack of 1)

BBLUNT delivers a salon-like finish at home with this ammonia-free hair colour. Specially created for Indian hair, it offers 100% grey coverage and brilliant shine. The nourishing crème formula is enriched with silk proteins and is free from PPD, silicon, and parabens. A great natural hair colour for girls and boys, this ammonia-free hair colour adds depth and vibrancy without damage, ensuring glossy, healthy-looking strands.

Specifications Colour Chocolate dark brown Concern Grey coverage Special feature Ammonia-free Click Here to Buy Cuticolor Permanent Hair Color Cream|Dr prescribed|Suitable for Sensitive Skin|Eco Mechanism for Preserving Scalp Health|No Ammonia|No PPD|Enriched with Portulaca & Boseivela Extracts(Black,Pack of 1)

Crafted with henna, neem, amla, and bhringraj, this herbal powder is a 100% natural hair colour with zero ammonia or PPD. It is ideal for nourishing scalp, preventing dandruff, and strengthening hair. Suitable for all hair types, this organic hair colour for girls and boys ensures long-lasting results with a soft, glossy finish.

Specifications Colour Black Item form Powder Special feature Natural Click Here to Buy VAGADS KHADI HERBAL GRAMODAYA Black Mehndi, Henna, 300g - Black (Pack of 3)

Paradyes combine plant power with colour brilliance in this ammonia-free hair colour. Offering full grey coverage and vibrant copper-brown tones, it is enriched with aloe vera, amla, and hibiscus to nourish scalp and add shine. With no PPD, ammonia, or resorcinol, it is a clean, cruelty-free hair colour for girls and boys who want salon-like results at home without any damage.

Specifications Colour Natural black Item form Cream Hair type Normal Click Here to Buy Paradyes Natural Black Timeless Hair Tint, Permanent Crème Hair Colour for Natural-Looking Results, Complete Grey Coverage, Long-Lasting Formula Free from PPD, Ammonia, & Resorcinol, 1.0 Natural Black

Top features of the best ammonia-free hair colour:

Best ammonia-free colour Ammonia and PPD free Key ingredients Grey Coverage & longevity L’Oréal Paris Casting Crème Gloss Ammonia-Free (PPD not mentioned) Gloss Complex with Glycolic Acid Up to 28 washes, healthy shine Indus Valley Gel Hair Colour Yes (Ammonia & PPD Free) 8 Nourishing Herbs (Amla, Aloe, etc.) 100% grey coverage in 35 mins, lasts 5 weeks Biotique Herbcolor Yes (No harsh chemicals) Black Tea, Hibiscus, Shikakai, Argan Oil Covers 100% greys, lasts up to 26 washes Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder Yes (100% natural, no chemicals) Pure Indigo (requires Henna base) Natural black/brown tones, 2-step process for grey Keragain Hair Color Shampoo Yes (Ammonia & PPD Free) Hemp Leaf Oil, Hops Extract, Onion Oil Blends greys, softens hair, long-lasting colour Revlon Top Speed Hair Color Ammonia-Free (PPD not mentioned) Mother of Pearl, Ginseng Root Extract 100% grey coverage in 5 minutes Cuticolor Hair Color Cream Yes (No Ammonia, No PPD) Portulaca & Boswellia Extracts, Olive Oil Preserves scalp health, suitable for sensitive skin BBLUNT Salon Secret Crème Yes (Ammonia-Free) Silk Proteins, Developer Kit 100% grey coverage, high shine, for Indian hair Vagad's Khadi Herbal Mehndi Yes (Herbal & Ammonia-Free) Henna, Neem, Bhringraj, Amla Natural black, nourishes scalp, 45-min process Paradyes Semi-Permanent Tint Yes (Ammonia, PPD & Resorcinol Free) Hibiscus, Amla, Aloe Vera, Oils Salon-like results, complete grey coverage

What are the benefits of using ammonia-free hair colour?

Ammonia-free hair colour is gentler on your hair and scalp, which makes it ideal for sensitive skin. It reduces dryness, irritation, and damage while preserving the natural moisture and strength of your strands. Unlike ammonia-based dyes, it doesn’t release strong fumes, offering a more pleasant colouring experience. Plus, it fades more gracefully, giving a soft regrowth line and shinier, healthier-looking hair with each application. Moreover, it is perfect for safer, long-term hair colouring.

How to choose the best ammonia-free hair colour?

1. Ingredients: Look for ammonia and PPD-free formulas enriched with natural oils, herbs, or plant-based extracts for added nourishment.

2. Shade: Choose a colour close to your natural hair tone for seamless results and easier maintenance.

3. Grey coverage: Ensure the right ammonia-free hair colour offers 100% grey coverage if needed; some formulas are better for this.

4. Suitability: Opt for brands recommended for your hair texture (dry, oily, damaged, etc.).

5. Dermatologist recommendations: Choose products tested for safety, especially if you have a sensitive scalp.

Frequently asked questions Is ammonia-free hair colour better for your hair? Yes, it’s gentler and causes less damage. It helps retain natural moisture, making it ideal for sensitive scalps and frequent colouring.

Does ammonia-free hair colour last as long? It may fade slightly faster than ammonia-based dyes but still offers good coverage and vibrant colour with proper aftercare.

Can ammonia-free colour cover grey hair? Yes, many ammonia-free formulas effectively cover greys, though some may require more frequent touch-ups for full, long-lasting coverage.

Is ammonia-free hair dye safe during pregnancy? Generally considered safer due to lower chemical exposure, but it’s best to consult your doctor before using any hair dye during pregnancy.

