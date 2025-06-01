Search Search
Best 10 ammonia-free hair colours: Enjoy salon-like results at home without any damage

ByTanya Shree
Jun 01, 2025 08:00 PM IST

Ammonia-free hair colour is a gentle dye formula that has no harsh and damaging chemicals. Explore the top-rated options.

Suggestions included in this article

There is no harm in flaunting your silver streaks. But if you want to hide them, ammonia-free hair colour is your gentler ally. Most of the dyes available in the market often rely on ammonia, a harsh chemical that can strip moisture, weaken strands, and irritate the scalp. Ammonia-free hair colour, on the other hand, offers vibrant, long-lasting shades while being gentle to your hair’s natural texture. It reduces dryness, has a milder scent, and is ideal for a sensitive scalp. From covering greys to switching up your look, this safer alternative lets you enjoy rich colour without compromising hair health. If you are aiming for a soft, shiny finish with less damage, this clean beauty shift is the way forward.

Get salon like hair at home with the best ammonia-free hair colours.
Get salon like hair at home with the best ammonia-free hair colours.
10 ammonia-free hair colours

PPD- and ammonia-free hair dye is effective, well-tolerated, and delivers high satisfaction with minimal side effects (A study published in the International Journal of Research in Dermatology). Here are some of the best ammonia-free hair dyes that you may try:

1.

LOreal Paris Casting Creme Gloss Hair Color

Say goodbye to dull strands with this ammonia-free hair colour for girls and boys. Infused with a 10% gloss complex and glycolic acid, it conditions deeply while offering natural-looking shine. Perfect for first-timers looking for a no-commitment, ammonia-free hair dye that lasts up to 28 washes. This semi-permanent colour leaves hair healthy, silky, and vibrant without harsh.

Specifications

Concern
Grey coverage
Colour
Chocolate
Special feature
No ammonia
2.

Indus Valley Organically Natural Gel Hair Color
This organic hair colour is a game-changer for those seeking an ammonia and PPD-free hair colour with 100% grey coverage. Formulated with 8 nourishing herbs, it offers long-lasting conditioning without dryness or damage. Dermatologist-recommended and cruelty-free, it is ideal for sensitive scalp. It is a safe, natural hair colour for girls and boys that works in just 35 minutes and stays vibrant for up to 5 weeks.

Specifications

Concern
Grey coverage
Special quality
No ammonia
Colour
Dark brown
3.

Biotique Unisex Sustainable Hair Conditioning Herbcolor

An innovative blend of natural hair colour and herbal care, Biotique’s ammonia-free hair dye is enriched with Himalayan botanicals like hibiscus, shikakai, and black tea. It provides full grey coverage in just 15 minutes, enhancing hair shine and health. This PPD-free and eco-friendly hair colour for girls and boys is perfect for regular use and ensures a naturally vibrant look with every application.

Specifications

Concern
Styling
Special quality
Organic
Colour
brown
4.

Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder For Black Hair, 400g
This 100% organic hair colour is ideal for anyone avoiding chemicals. Made from pure indigo leaves, it works in one- or two-step processes with henna to create a custom natural hair colour. Free from ammonia and PPD, this ammonia-free hair colour is the perfect boys' hair colour and natural alternative for anyone wanting deeply pigmented, safe, and soothing colour without harsh dyes.

Specifications

Benefits
Revitalises
Special quality
SLS-free
Item form
Powder
Attar Ayurveda Indigo Powder For Black Hair, 400g

5.

KERAGAIN Hair Color Shampoo (Natural Black,180Ml) PPD Free, Ammonia Free Permanent Hair Colour For Women & Men, |Vegan & Cruelty-Free| Keratin Treatment Included
KERAGAIN offers an ammonia and PPD-free hair colour experience in the form of a nourishing shampoo. Just apply, wait a few minutes, and rinse for long-lasting shine and grey coverage. Packed with hemp oil, onion oil, and hops extract, this vegan and cruelty-free hair colour for girls and boys strengthens strands while reviving dull hair.

ALSO READ: Regular sunscreens not working? Here’s why gel sunscreens are better + 7 best options

Specifications

Item form
Gel
Special feature
SLS free
Concern
Grey hair coverage
KERAGAIN Hair Color Shampoo (Natural Black,180Ml) PPD Free, Ammonia Free Permanent Hair Colour For Women & Men, |Vegan & Cruelty-Free| Keratin Treatment Included

6.

Revlon Top Speed Hair Color - Women
Need colour in a flash? Revlon’s ammonia-free hair colour gives 100% grey coverage in just 5 minutes. Infused with Ginseng Root and Mother of Pearl, it delivers glossy, resilient hair while preserving natural texture. It is great as a hair colour for girls and boys, as this ammonia-free hair colour is easy to use.

Specifications

Concern
Grey coverage
Key ingredient
Aloe vera
Colour
Deep Mahogany Brown
KERAGAIN Hair Color Shampoo (Natural Black,180Ml) PPD Free, Ammonia Free Permanent Hair Colour For Women & Men, |Vegan & Cruelty-Free| Keratin Treatment Included

7.

Cuticolor Permanent Hair Color Cream|Dr prescribed|Suitable for Sensitive Skin|Eco Mechanism for Preserving Scalp Health|No Ammonia|No PPD|Enriched with Portulaca & Boseivela Extracts(Black,Pack of 1)
Designed for sensitive scalp, this ammonia-free hair colour is enriched with Portulaca and Boswellia extracts. It is a dermatologist-tested solution that preserves scalp health and leaves hair naturally conditioned. Ideal for eco-conscious users looking for organic hair colours, it is suitable for both boys and girls. This gentle yet effective formula adds deep colour while preventing irritation, dryness, and chemical buildup.

Specifications

Colour
Black
Item form
Cream
Special feature
Natural
Cuticolor Permanent Hair Color Cream|Dr prescribed|Suitable for Sensitive Skin|Eco Mechanism for Preserving Scalp Health|No Ammonia|No PPD|Enriched with Portulaca & Boseivela Extracts(Black,Pack of 1)

8.

BBLUNT Salon Secret High Shine Crme Ammonia-Free Hair Colour

BBLUNT delivers a salon-like finish at home with this ammonia-free hair colour. Specially created for Indian hair, it offers 100% grey coverage and brilliant shine. The nourishing crème formula is enriched with silk proteins and is free from PPD, silicon, and parabens. A great natural hair colour for girls and boys, this ammonia-free hair colour adds depth and vibrancy without damage, ensuring glossy, healthy-looking strands.

Specifications

Colour
Chocolate dark brown
Concern
Grey coverage
Special feature
Ammonia-free
Cuticolor Permanent Hair Color Cream|Dr prescribed|Suitable for Sensitive Skin|Eco Mechanism for Preserving Scalp Health|No Ammonia|No PPD|Enriched with Portulaca & Boseivela Extracts(Black,Pack of 1)

9.

VAGAD'S KHADI HERBAL GRAMODAYA Black Mehndi, Henna, 300g - Black (Pack of 3)
Crafted with henna, neem, amla, and bhringraj, this herbal powder is a 100% natural hair colour with zero ammonia or PPD. It is ideal for nourishing scalp, preventing dandruff, and strengthening hair. Suitable for all hair types, this organic hair colour for girls and boys ensures long-lasting results with a soft, glossy finish.

ALSO READ: Best SPF 50 sunscreen to slay summer 2025: Top 10 non-sticky picks that protect your skin from UV rays

Specifications

Colour
Black
Item form
Powder
Special feature
Natural
VAGADS KHADI HERBAL GRAMODAYA Black Mehndi, Henna, 300g - Black (Pack of 3)

10.

Paradyes Natural Black Timeless Hair Tint, Permanent Crème Hair Colour for Natural-Looking Results, Complete Grey Coverage, Long-Lasting Formula Free from PPD, Ammonia, & Resorcinol, 1.0 Natural Black
Paradyes combine plant power with colour brilliance in this ammonia-free hair colour. Offering full grey coverage and vibrant copper-brown tones, it is enriched with aloe vera, amla, and hibiscus to nourish scalp and add shine. With no PPD, ammonia, or resorcinol, it is a clean, cruelty-free hair colour for girls and boys who want salon-like results at home without any damage.

Specifications

Colour
Natural black
Item form
Cream
Hair type
Normal
Paradyes Natural Black Timeless Hair Tint, Permanent Crème Hair Colour for Natural-Looking Results, Complete Grey Coverage, Long-Lasting Formula Free from PPD, Ammonia, & Resorcinol, 1.0 Natural Black

Top features of the best ammonia-free hair colour:

Best ammonia-free colour

Ammonia and PPD free

Key ingredients

Grey Coverage & longevity

L’Oréal Paris Casting Crème GlossAmmonia-Free (PPD not mentioned)Gloss Complex with Glycolic AcidUp to 28 washes, healthy shine
Indus Valley Gel Hair ColourYes (Ammonia & PPD Free)8 Nourishing Herbs (Amla, Aloe, etc.)100% grey coverage in 35 mins, lasts 5 weeks
Biotique HerbcolorYes (No harsh chemicals)Black Tea, Hibiscus, Shikakai, Argan OilCovers 100% greys, lasts up to 26 washes
Attar Ayurveda Indigo PowderYes (100% natural, no chemicals)Pure Indigo (requires Henna base)Natural black/brown tones, 2-step process for grey
Keragain Hair Color ShampooYes (Ammonia & PPD Free)Hemp Leaf Oil, Hops Extract, Onion OilBlends greys, softens hair, long-lasting colour
Revlon Top Speed Hair ColorAmmonia-Free (PPD not mentioned)Mother of Pearl, Ginseng Root Extract100% grey coverage in 5 minutes
Cuticolor Hair Color CreamYes (No Ammonia, No PPD)Portulaca & Boswellia Extracts, Olive OilPreserves scalp health, suitable for sensitive skin
BBLUNT Salon Secret CrèmeYes (Ammonia-Free)Silk Proteins, Developer Kit100% grey coverage, high shine, for Indian hair
Vagad's Khadi Herbal MehndiYes (Herbal & Ammonia-Free)Henna, Neem, Bhringraj, AmlaNatural black, nourishes scalp, 45-min process
Paradyes Semi-Permanent TintYes (Ammonia, PPD & Resorcinol Free)Hibiscus, Amla, Aloe Vera, OilsSalon-like results, complete grey coverage

What are the benefits of using ammonia-free hair colour?

Ammonia-free hair colour is gentler on your hair and scalp, which makes it ideal for sensitive skin. It reduces dryness, irritation, and damage while preserving the natural moisture and strength of your strands. Unlike ammonia-based dyes, it doesn’t release strong fumes, offering a more pleasant colouring experience. Plus, it fades more gracefully, giving a soft regrowth line and shinier, healthier-looking hair with each application. Moreover, it is perfect for safer, long-term hair colouring.

How to choose the best ammonia-free hair colour?

1. Ingredients: Look for ammonia and PPD-free formulas enriched with natural oils, herbs, or plant-based extracts for added nourishment.

2. Shade: Choose a colour close to your natural hair tone for seamless results and easier maintenance.

3. Grey coverage: Ensure the right ammonia-free hair colour offers 100% grey coverage if needed; some formulas are better for this.

4. Suitability: Opt for brands recommended for your hair texture (dry, oily, damaged, etc.).

5. Dermatologist recommendations: Choose products tested for safety, especially if you have a sensitive scalp.

Frequently asked questions

  • Is ammonia-free hair colour better for your hair?

    Yes, it’s gentler and causes less damage. It helps retain natural moisture, making it ideal for sensitive scalps and frequent colouring.

  • Does ammonia-free hair colour last as long?

    It may fade slightly faster than ammonia-based dyes but still offers good coverage and vibrant colour with proper aftercare.

  • Can ammonia-free colour cover grey hair?

    Yes, many ammonia-free formulas effectively cover greys, though some may require more frequent touch-ups for full, long-lasting coverage.

  • Is ammonia-free hair dye safe during pregnancy?

    Generally considered safer due to lower chemical exposure, but it’s best to consult your doctor before using any hair dye during pregnancy.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Lifestyle / Health / Best 10 ammonia-free hair colours: Enjoy salon-like results at home without any damage
