Best face wash for summer: Refresh your skin every morning with our top picks of 2025

Summertime brings its own challenges, like sweat and blemishes. Also, the pollution around us can make our skin lose its glow. Moreover, the heat does not help our skin. To efficiently improve a skincare routine, investing in good face washes that not only add warmth to the skin but also help retain its freshness, cleanliness, and balance is vital. The best face wash for summer helps in removing dirt, retaining moisture and soothing skin during the harsh, unbearable heat. Suitable for all skin types, the right face wash can be gentle, effective and transformative. In this guide, we have handpicked the top-rated options that are designed to tackle heat-induced skin woes. Use the best face wash for summer and keep your skin fresh.(Adobe Stock)

10 best face washes for summer

With the emergence of advanced technologies, cleansers are now made to offer moisturising benefits along with removing dirt and sebum (Indian Journal of Dermatology). Here are the best face washes for summer:

Loading Suggestions...

Are you struggling with dull and uneven skin? This Rice Face Wash with rice water and niacinamide gently cleanses, hydrates, and brightens your skin for a glowing, even tone. Moreover, it is Made Safe Certified and dermatologically tested, which makes this face wash for women and men safe for all skin types. Use this best face wash for summer and enjoy supple and refreshed skin without dryness or irritation.

Specifications Quantity 100 ml Ingredients Rice water, niacinamide Skin type All Special feature Made Safe Certified, dermatologically tested Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Rice Face Wash With Rice Water & Niacinamide for Glass Skin | For Hydrated & Even Skin Tone | Glowing & Brightened Skin | Korean Skin Care Product | For All Skin Types | For Men & Women | 150 ml

Customers' reactions: Users loved the glow-enhancing effects and softness of this best face wash for glowing skin. Some reported mild dryness or itchiness on sensitive skin.

Loading Suggestions...

Fight acne and mark with this best face wash for summer. It contains 2% salicylic acid and 2% niacinamide to exfoliate, unclog pores, and fade acne marks. It is free from parabens, sulfates, and dyes, which makes this the best face wash for summer, perfect for oily and combination skin. Moreover, it controls oil while preventing dryness.

Specifications Quantity 150 ml Ingredients 2% salicylic acid, 2% niacinamide, aquaxyl Skin type Oily, combination Special feature Paraben and sulfate-free Click Here to Buy The Derma Co 2% Sali-Cinamide Anti-Acne Face Wash | With 2% Salicylic Acid & 2% Niacinamide I Treats Active Acne & Fades Acne Marks I For Oily & Combination Skin I Power of 2 Actives | For Men & Women | 150 ml

Customers' reactions: Customers found this the best face wash for oily skin, effective for acne reduction and pore cleaning. However, reviews were mixed on dryness, scent, and pigmentation effects.

Loading Suggestions...

Need deep acne care? This formula with 1% neem and 2% salicylic acid exfoliates and kills bacteria causing acne, preventing breakouts. This best face wash for summer, also hydrates due to the presence of hyaluronic acid. Free from paraben, sulphate, this vegan and cruelty-free face wash for pimples is safe for daily use.

Specifications Quantity 100 ml Ingredients 1% neem, 2% salicylic acid, hyaluronic acid Skin type Oily, acne-prone Special feature Paraben and sulfate-free, vegan, cruelty-free Click Here to Buy Dr. Sheths Neem & 2% Salicylic Acid Face Wash | For Oily & Acne Prone Skin | With 1% Zinc PCA, Vitamin E, C & B5 | Deeply Cleanses | Exfoliates Skin | Prevents Acne | For Men & Women | 100ml

Customers' reactions: Customers found it great for deep cleansing and value. However, some found the best face wash for summer irritating or strongly scented.

Loading Suggestions...

Do you want to brighten your skin and remove tan? This face wash with vitamin C, papaya extract, and hyaluronic acid deeply cleanses, hydrates, and evens skin tone. It's Water Lock Technology ensures lasting moisture. Vegan, cruelty-free, and toxin-free, this best face wash for summer is suitable for all skin types.

Specifications Quantity 100 ml Ingredients Vitamin C, papaya extract, hyaluronic acid Skin type All Special feature Vegan, cruelty-free, toxin-free Click Here to Buy Aqualogica Glow+ Smoothie Face Wash with Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid & Papaya for Tan Removal -For Men & Women | Glowing, Oily, Dry & Sensitive Skin -100ml

Customers' reactions: Users praised the gentle hydration, glowing effect, and pleasant scent of this best face wash for dry skin. However, there were no reports related to skin dryness.

ALSO READ: Best SPF 50 sunscreen to slay summer 2025: Top 10 non-sticky picks that protect your skin from UV rays

Loading Suggestions...

Tackle tan and sun damage with this Mamaearth face wash. This Ubtan wash combines turmeric, saffron, and carrot seed oil to exfoliate, remove tan, and brighten skin naturally. It is sulfate- and paraben-free, which helps retain moisture while deeply cleansing.

Specifications Quantity 100 ml Ingredients Turmeric, saffron, carrot seed oil, walnut beads Skin type All Special feature Sulfate, paraben, SLS-free Click Here to Buy Mamaearth Ubtan Natural Face Wash For all Skin Type with Turmeric & Saffron for Tan Removal – 150 ml (Pack of 2)

Customers' reactions: Customers liked the effectiveness of this best face wash for summer. It can help with tan removal and brightening. Some users reported irritation.

Loading Suggestions...

A dermatologist-recommended classic, this Cetaphil face wash soothes and hydrates dry, sensitive skin while effectively removing dirt and excess oil. Infused with niacinamide, panthenol, and glycerin, this best face wash for summer improves moisture retention and supports the skin’s barrier. Non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic, and fragrance-free, it is suitable for all ages, especially during dermatological treatments or dry-weather care.

Specifications Quantity Pack of 3 (125 ml each) Skin type For dry to normal, sensitive skin Ingredients Niacinamide, panthenol, glycerin Special feature Hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, paraben and sulfate-free Click Here to Buy Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin 125mlx3

Customers' reactions: Highly effective for dry, sensitive skin, the product was loved for its mildness and hydration. Some users found the best face wash for summer pricey and questioned product authenticity. Scent received mixed feedback.

Loading Suggestions...

Developed by dermatologists, this foaming gel cleanser is ideal for oily to normal skin. It combines ceramides to restore the skin barrier, niacinamide to calm irritation, and hyaluronic acid for hydration. The non-comedogenic, fragrance-free formula deeply cleanses without stripping skin of its natural moisture, which makes this the best face wash for acne.

Specifications Quantity 236 ml Skin type For normal to oily skin Ingredients Ceramides, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid Special feature Non-comedogenic, fragrance-free Click Here to Buy CeraVe Foaming Cleanser For Normal To Oily Skin (236ml) - Dermatologist-Developed Facewash | Non-Comedogenic And Fragrance-Free Cleansers For Acne-Prone Skin

Customers' reactions: Customers liked the oil control and cleansing power of this best face wash for summer. Some users reported a burning sensation when used on sensitive skin. Generally considered high-quality and effective.

Loading Suggestions...

Infused with rice water, this Korean skincare staple brightens, evens tone, and deep-cleanses without over-drying. Its rich, creamy foam texture removes impurities and dead skin cells, bringing users closer to that coveted glass-skin glow. Suitable for all skin types, this best face wash for summer also hydrates while giving a refreshed, glowing finish with every wash.

Specifications Quantity 150 ml Skin type For all skin types Ingredients Rice water, rejuvenating oils, organic ingredients Special feature Natural cleanser with brightening properties Click Here to Buy The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Cleansing foam 150 Ml | Face Wash for Glowing Skin | Cleanser for Uneven Skin Tone | Korean Skin Care Products For all skin types

Customers' reactions: Customers appreciated the glow-enhancing formula and deep cleansing of this best face wash for pimples. Some users found it drying, while others called it great for daily use.

Loading Suggestions...

Perfect for combination to oily skin, this soap-free cleansing gel contains zinc and copper sulphates to purify, regulate sebum, and minimise blemishes. Its physiological pH helps maintain skin balance without irritation. Ideal for acne-prone skin, this best face wash for summer supports long-term clarity and comfort with continued use.

Specifications Quantity 200 ml Skin type Combination, oily Ingredients Zinc sulphate, copper sulphate Special feature Soap-free, respects skin’s pH Click Here to Buy Bioderma Sebium Gel Moussant Purifying Cleansing Foaming Gel Combination To Oily Skin, 200ml

Customers' reactions: It was loved by users with oily, acne-prone skin. Some described it as a skincare essential. Its light texture, soothing feel, and long-term results earned strong praise.

Loading Suggestions...

This oil-free enzyme gel cleanser gently exfoliates with papaya and grapefruit extracts to clear dullness and impurities. It revitalises the skin while maintaining moisture and softness. Suitable for all skin types, this best face wash for summer is ideal for oily or combination skin seeking glow without tightness or residue.

Specifications Quantity 236 ml Skin type For all skin types Ingredients Papaya extract, grapefruit extract, glycerin Special feature Oil-free, gentle exfoliation Click Here to Buy Mario Badescu Enzyme Cleansing Gel for All Skin Types, Oil-Free Face Wash with Grapefruit & Papaya Extract, Remove Excess Oil & Surface Impurities, 236ml Suitable for Men & Women Daily Skin Care Routine

Customers' reactions: Customers praised the refreshing scent, smooth texture, and skin-softening results of this best face wash for men and women. Users said it felt luxurious, lasted long, and delivered a consistent glow and clarity.

Top features of the best face wash for summer:

Best face wash for summer Key ingredients Best for Main benefits Mamaearth Rice Face Wash Rice Water, Niacinamide All skin types Hydration, glow, even tone The Derma Co 2% Sali-Cinamide 2% Salicylic Acid, 2% Niacinamide Oily, acne-prone Reduces acne & marks, exfoliates, hydrates Dr. Sheth’s Neem + 2% Salicylic Acid Neem, Salicylic Acid, Zinc PCA, HA Oily, acne-prone Unclogs pores, controls oil, prevents breakouts Aqualogica Glow+ Smoothie Vitamin C, Papaya, Hyaluronic Acid All skin types Brightens, tan removal, hydration Mamaearth Ubtan Face Wash Turmeric, Saffron, Carrot Seed Oil All skin types Tan removal, sun damage repair Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser Niacinamide, Panthenol, Glycerin Dry to sensitive Hydration, non-irritating, barrier repair CeraVe Foaming Cleanser Ceramides, Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide Normal to oily Removes oil, retains moisture, fragrance-free The Face Shop Rice Water Bright Rice Water Extract All skin types Brightens, evens skin tone, exfoliates Bioderma Face Wash Zinc sulphate, copper sulphate, glycerin Oily, combination and acne-prone Deep cleansing, blemish control, non-drying Mario Badescu Enzyme Gel Glycerin, papaya extract, grapefruit extract All skin types Removes excess oil, non-stripping, dermatologist-approved

Which type of face wash is best for summer?

In summer, a gel-based or foaming face wash is ideal, especially for oily or combination skin. Look for ingredients like salicylic acid, tea tree oil, or niacinamide to control excess oil and prevent breakouts. Hydrating cleansers with hyaluronic acid or glycerin work well for dry or sensitive skin, keeping moisture intact while cleansing. Avoid creamy or heavy formulations, as they may feel greasy. Choose non-comedogenic, sulfate-free options to keep your skin refreshed, clear, and sweat-free throughout hot, humid days.

ALSO READ: SPF 30 vs 50: Which one is better for your skin? Expert dermatologist tips inside

How to choose the best face wash for summer?

1. Skin type: Pick a face wash based on your skin type. Gel or foaming cleansers work well for oily and acne-prone skin as they remove excess oil effectively. For dry or sensitive skin, go for cream-based or hydrating cleansers that cleanse gently without stripping away moisture.

2. Oil control: In summer, your skin tends to produce more oil. Choose a face wash with oil-controlling ingredients like salicylic acid, tea tree oil, or niacinamide to keep your skin matte, reduce breakouts, and soothe inflammation.

3. Boosts hydration: Look for hydrating ingredients like glycerin and hyaluronic acid. These help lock in moisture without making your skin greasy, ensuring that your face stays soft, supple, and refreshed even in hot, dry weather.

4. Non-comedogenic formula: A non-comedogenic face wash is specially formulated to avoid clogging pores. This is essential in summer when sweat and oil production are at their peak, as it helps prevent blackheads, whiteheads, and acne flare-ups.

5. Fragrance-free: Harsh artificial fragrances can irritate the skin, especially when exposed to the sun or sweat. Choose a fragrance-free or naturally scented face wash to reduce the risk of allergic reactions or sensitivity.

6. Sulfate-free: Sulfates can strip the skin’s natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation. A gentle, sulfate-free face wash maintains your skin's protective barrier, ensuring effective cleansing without over-drying or damaging your skin.

Similar articles for you:

Body lotion with SPF: 8 non-sticky and hydrating options

Menstrual Hygiene Day: 10 must-have period products for a stain and stress-free cycle

Glow like K-Drama stars with Amazon's Korean Beauty Week: 10 Korean skincare products from Laneige, Klairs and more

Frequently asked questions Can I use the same face wash year-round? No, your skin’s needs change with seasons. In summer, switch to a lightweight, oil-controlling or hydrating cleanser that is suitable for sweatier and oilier skin.

Is gel face wash better than foam in summer? Gel face washes are generally better for summer, especially for oily or acne-prone skin, as they offer a cooling effect and cleanse deeply without overdrying.

How often should I wash my face in summer? You can wash your face twice a day, morning and night. Over-washing can strip moisture, while under-washing may lead to clogged pores due to sweat and excess oil.

Can I use a face wash for dry skin with salicylic acid in summer? It is best to avoid. Salicylic acid can be drying, so dry or sensitive skin types should opt for a gentle, hydrating cleanser with ingredients like glycerin or panthenol.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.