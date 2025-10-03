AIIMS-trained doctor shares how to get enough vitamin D without any supplements: ‘Just 10 to 30 minutes of midday sun…’

Vitamin D is often called the ‘sunshine vitamin,’ but there’s more to it than just sunlight and strong bones. Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shares in a October 2 Instagram post 5 surprising facts about vitamin D that most of us don’t know – and why it’s crucial for your overall health. (Also read: AIIMS gastroenterologist warns against ‘having coffee on empty stomach’, shares 7 worst coffee habits to avoid for gut ) Discover 5 surprising facts about vitamin D and its importance for health. (Adobe Stock)

1. It’s more than a vitamin

“But first, it is not just a vitamin. It actually works more like a hormone in your body, controlling over 200 genes,” Dr Sethi explains.

2. Food sources are limited

Dr Sethi points out that vitamin D-rich foods are limited. “Food sources of vitamin D are rare. You would need to eat piles of salmon, tuna, eggs, or mushrooms just to match the vitamin D your skin makes in 15 minutes of sun exposure,” he says.

3. Deficiency is usually silent

Unlike other nutrients, low vitamin D often shows no obvious symptoms for years. “It often shows up as fatigue, low mood, or frequent infections,” Dr Sethi warns.

4. Too much can backfire

“High-dose supplements can cause kidney problems. The sweet spot is 600 to 800 international units daily for most adults, but always check with your doctor first,”

5. Sunlight is the best source

Dr Sethi emphasises natural sunlight as the best way to boost your levels. “Just 10 to 30 minutes of midday sun with arms and legs exposed can generate 1,000 to 2,000 international units of vitamin D,” he says.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.