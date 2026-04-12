This creamy Greek yoghurt tastes like dessert but is loaded with 40 g protein: Full step-by-step recipe

Whether you have a sweet tooth or not, dessert is something one can not always say no to. However, most sweet dishes boast sugar and refined flour, and hardly contain any nutritional value. But there is a creamy yoghurt recipe that is breaking the stereotype by ensuring 40 g of protein along with mouth-watering flavours in each bite. Elizabeth Cajas, on her Instagram post dated April 10, 2026, shared a creamy Greek yoghurt recipe which is a must try for anyone craving something sweet yet healthy. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

Greek yoghurt recipe Here’s the step-by-step process of the creamy Greek yoghurt recipe:

Step 1: Start with slicing bananas and dates.

Step 2: Now, add butter to a pan over medium heat and cook bananas and dates until soft and golden brown.

Step 3: Sprinkle cinnamon and drizzle honey while cooking—let it caramelise slightly.

Step 4: Now, add Greek yoghurt to a bowl.

Step 5: Top with warm banana-date mixture.

Step 6: Add crushed pistachios.

Step 7: Drizzle olive oil and finish with a pinch of salt.

Nutritional value This Greek yoghurt delivers:

Calories: ~360-390

Protein: ~38–40g

Carbs: ~45–50g

Fat: ~5g

Benefits of Greek yoghurt According to the National Library of Medicine, Greek yoghurt is a nutrient-dense, strained dairy product known for its health benefits. It is primarily rich in protein, low in sugar, and has probiotic content. It supports muscle growth, boosts metabolism, enhances gut health, and improves bone health because of its high calcium levels. It is also rich in vitamin B12 and potassium, which help in managing blood pressure and reducing the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

How to consume Greek yoghurt? Greek yoghurt is a versatile item and can be eaten plain as a high-protein snack. However, you can customise it with sweeteners like honey, fruit, and granola for breakfast. It is also a perfect substitute for sour cream or mayonnaise in savoury dishes, such as dips, dressings, and tacos. It also works well for smoothies. So, whether you are trying to lose weight or just want to live a healthy lifestyle, Greek yoghurt is the perfect item to add to your everyday meal. You can carry it with you to your office for snacking if you are a working professional.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.