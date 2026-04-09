Try out chef Kunal Kapoor's wholesome homemade apple-cinnamon jam recipe: Cooked in a microwave using only 2 ingredients

For many of us, childhood breakfasts were incomplete without a generous spread of fruity jam on warm toast – whether it was strawberry, mixed fruit, or orange marmalade. But while those store-bought favourites were delicious, they often came loaded with added sugars, preservatives, and artificial ingredients that take away from their nutritional value. The good news is that you can recreate the same, if not better, flavours at home using simple, natural ingredients. Try out chef Kunal Kapoor's homemade apple-cinnamon jam recipe!

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Chef Kunal Kapur recently shared a wholesome take on this classic favourite, posting a homemade apple-cinnamon jam recipe in his April 8 Instagram video that promises both comfort and clean eating. He wrote in the caption, “Sharing my version of a healthy apple-cinnamon jam – simple, comforting, and made without any refined sugar. The apples cook down into a naturally sweet, soft texture, while cinnamon brings in that warm, cozy flavour. It’s wholesome, easy, and perfect for your toast or breakfast bowls.”

Kapoor’s recipe is refreshingly simple, requiring just two ingredients and no added sugar. Even better, it skips the hassle of a gas stove altogether – the entire dish comes together effortlessly in a microwave, making it a quick and convenient treat.