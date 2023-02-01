Story Saved
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Protein biscuits are tasty and healthy snacks with no maida or preservatives

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Feb 01, 2023 18:08 IST
Summary:

None of us can really do without biscuits but we all know they are full of refined wheat flour (maida) and refined sugar - both of which are unhealthy in the long run. So, now is the time to move to protein biscuits.

product info
Protein biscuits are not just popular with fitness enthusiasts, but also among those of us who are health conscious.

Protein biscuits are a type of snack food that are designed to be high in protein and low in sugar. They are usually made with ingredients like whey protein, oats, and nuts, which provide a good source of protein and healthy fats. These biscuits are preferred by athletes, bodybuilders, and other people who are looking to increase their protein intake. They are also popular with people who are following a low-carb or ketogenic diet, as they provide a convenient and portable source of protein. Even regular folks like us who are keen on losing weight or simply maintaining weight can opt for these biscuits.

Some protein biscuits also contain other ingredients like fibre, vitamins and minerals, making them a more nutritious option than regular biscuits. Overall, protein biscuits can be a healthy and convenient snack option for people looking to increase their protein intake.

We have put together a list of protein biscuits available on Amazon. Do check them out and pick some up too.

RiteBite Max Protein 7 Grain Breakfast Cookies

RiteBite Max Protein 7 Grain Breakfast Cookies Choco Chips, available in a pack of 12, is a healthy breakfast option. It's loaded with protein, fibre and calcium, making it a nutritious choice for a busy morning. It's made without maida, is GMO-free and contains no preservatives, ensuring that you enjoy a wholesome breakfast without any harmful additives. Perfect for a quick and convenient breakfast, these cookies are sure to keep you full and satisfied until lunch.

cellpic 19% off
RiteBite Max Protein 7 Grain Breakfast Cookies - Choco Chips (660g, Pack of 12) loaded with Protein, Fiber and calcium, NO MAIDA, GMO FREE, NO Preservatives.
4.2 (1,053)
4.2 (1,053)
19% off
486 600
Buy now

TruVitals Kids Protein Diskettes | High Protein Biscuits For Kids with Calcium, Vitamin D, Vitamin B Complex

TruVitals Kids Protein Diskettes are high-protein biscuits designed specifically for children. They contain essential vitamins like calcium, vitamin D and vitamin B complex, making them a nutritious snack option for kids. Made without maida and refined sugar, and without any artificial flavours, these chocolate-flavoured biscuits are a healthier alternative to conventional snacks. Whether as an after-school snack or a pre-workout boost, these are a convenient and tasty way to ensure your child is getting the nutrients they need to stay active and healthy.

cellpic 13% off
TruVitals Kids Protein Diskettes | High Protein biscuits for kids with Calcium, Vitamin D, Vitamin B Complex | NO maida biscuits without refined sugar, artificial flavours | Chocolate Flavour
3.7 (69)
3.7 (69)
13% off
349 399
Buy now

GRD Bix Vanilla Flavoured High Protein Biscuits with Immuno Nutrients

GRD Bix Vanilla Flavoured High protein biscuits are a delicious snack packed with immuno nutrients. Each pack contains high quality protein and essential vitamins and minerals to support your immune system and keep you feeling healthy. The biscuits have a smooth vanilla flavour and are perfect for those on-the-go or as a post-workout treat.

cellpic 2% off
GRD Bix Vanilla Flavoured High protein biscuits with Immuno Nutrients, 250g
3.9 (63)
3.9 (63)
2% off
430 440
Buy now

GRD Bix Milk Flavoured High Protein Biscuits With 18 Essential Nutrients

These biscuits are a delicious and nutritious snack option. Each biscuit contains 18 essential nutrients, making it a well-rounded option for those seeking to fuel their body while indulging in a tasty treat. With 250g in each pack, it's perfect for those on-the-go or for post-workout recovery. The milk flavour adds to the overall taste, making it a great alternative to traditional protein bars. Whether you're an athlete or just someone looking for a healthier snack option, these biscuits are a great choice.

cellpic
GRD Bix Milk Flavoured High protein biscuits with 18 Essential Nutrients, 250g
4 (60)
4 (60)
430
Buy now

Gladful Protein Mini Cookies/ Biscuit For Kids And Families

Gladful Protein Mini Cookies are a healthy and delicious snack for kids and families. Made with natural ingredients, these biscuits are free of maida and preservatives, providing a nutritious option for your daily snacking. The pack of three comes in three delicious flavours: Chocolate, Orange, and Almond, making it the perfect variety pack for everyone to enjoy. Now, enjoy a guilt-free snack!

cellpic 22% off
Gladful Protein Mini Cookies/ Biscuit For Kids And Families, Tasty & Healthy Daily Snack, No Maida, No Preservatives, 150Gm X 3 (Chocolate + Orange + Almond)
4.2 (72)
4.2 (72)
22% off
699 900
Buy now

Price of protein biscuits at a glance:

ProductPrice
RiteBite Max Protein 7 Grain Breakfast Cookies 600
TruVitals Kids Protein Diskettes | High Protein Biscuits For Kids with Calcium, Vitamin D, Vitamin B Complex 399
GRD Bix Vanilla Flavoured High Protein Biscuits with Immuno Nutrients 440
GRD Bix Milk Flavoured High Protein Biscuits With 18 Essential Nutrients 430
Gladful Protein Mini Cookies/ Biscuit For Kids And Families 900

Topics
Diet And Nutrition
