Chef Ranveer Brar serves up a quick soya chilli manchurian recipe that’s healthy and tasty: Full step-by-step recipe

Soya chunks are a nutritious, plant-based protein source that helps with muscle building, weight management, and supports heart health. They are rich in calcium, iron, fibre, and isoflavones. Here is chef Ranveer Brar’s soya chilli manchurian recipe that can a healthy way to spice up your daily protein intake. Chef Ranveer Brar soya chilli manchurian recipe (ranveer.brar/Instagram/Pexel)

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Total preparation time = 15 minutes

Cooking time = 25 minutes

Total time = 40 minutes

Ingredients required Here are the ingredients required to make delicious soya chilli manchurian:

For boiling soya nuggets Three-four cups water

Half tsp sugar

Half-inch ginger, chopped

One tsp soy sauce

One fresh green chilli, slit in half

One-half cups of soya nuggets

For frying soya nuggets Boiled soya nuggets

Two tbsp corn-starch

Oil for frying

For sauces mixture Three tbsp soy sauce

One tsp vinegar

One tsp sugar

One tbsp tomato ketchup

One tbsp red chilli sauce

For tempering Two tbsp oil

One-two fresh green chillies, chopped

Two cloves of garlic, chopped

One inch ginger, chopped

One medium onion, diced

One medium capsicum, diced

Sauce mixture Water

Half tsp black pepper powder

Four-five tbsp corn-starch slurry

Fried soya nuggets

Few coriander leaves, roughly torn

One whole spring onion, cut in one inch pieces

For garnish Fresh coriander leaves

Recipe of soya chilli manchurian Here’s a step-by-step soya chilli machurain recipe:

Step 1: Take a deep pan, add water, and once it starts boiling, add sugar, ginger, soy sauce.

Step 2: Now, add green chilli, soya nuggets and let it boil for 4-5 minutes, until the water is completely soaked.

Step 3: Take a bowl, add cornstarch, soaked soya nuggets and mix it well.

Step 4: Now, heat oil in a deep cooking pot, add soya nuggets and fry until it turns crisp from all sides.

Step 5: Remove in an absorbent paper and keep it aside.

Step 6: Next, take a bowl, add soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, tomato ketchup, red chilli sauce and mix it well.

Step 8: Now, in a wok, add oil, once it’s hot, add green chilli, garlic, ginger and saute it well.

Step 9: Add onion, capsicum, and saute on high flame till it slightly changes colour.

Step 10: Add the sauce mixture, water, and black pepper powder. Add cornstarch slurry and mix until the gravy slightly thickens and turns glossy.

Step 12: Now, add fried soya nuggets and toss everything well.

Step 13: Add coriander leaves, spring onion and toss it well.

Step 14: Garnish it with coriander leaves and serve hot.