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    Chef Ranveer Brar serves up a quick soya chilli manchurian recipe that’s healthy and tasty: Full step-by-step recipe

    Craving Indo-Chinese? Check chef Ranveer Brar’s easy and quick soya chilli manchurian recipe, packed with nutrition and flavour.

    Published on: Apr 12, 2026 10:18 AM IST
    By Anukriti Srivastava
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    Soya chunks are a nutritious, plant-based protein source that helps with muscle building, weight management, and supports heart health. They are rich in calcium, iron, fibre, and isoflavones. Here is chef Ranveer Brar’s soya chilli manchurian recipe that can a healthy way to spice up your daily protein intake.

    Chef Ranveer Brar soya chilli manchurian recipe (ranveer.brar/Instagram/Pexel)
    Chef Ranveer Brar soya chilli manchurian recipe (ranveer.brar/Instagram/Pexel)

    ​Also read | This chocolate lava cake with 13g protein and just 166 calories, ‘supports your goals, not ruins them’: Full recipe

    Total preparation time = 15 minutes

    Cooking time = 25 minutes

    Total time = 40 minutes

    Ingredients required

    Here are the ingredients required to make delicious soya chilli manchurian:

    For boiling soya nuggets

    Three-four cups water

    Half tsp sugar

    Half-inch ginger, chopped

    One tsp soy sauce

    One fresh green chilli, slit in half

    One-half cups of soya nuggets

    For frying soya nuggets

    Boiled soya nuggets

    Two tbsp corn-starch

    Oil for frying

    For sauces mixture

    Three tbsp soy sauce

    One tsp vinegar

    One tsp sugar

    One tbsp tomato ketchup

    One tbsp red chilli sauce

    For tempering

    Two tbsp oil

    One-two fresh green chillies, chopped

    Two cloves of garlic, chopped

    One inch ginger, chopped

    One medium onion, diced

    One medium capsicum, diced

    Sauce mixture

    Water

    Half tsp black pepper powder

    Four-five tbsp corn-starch slurry

    Fried soya nuggets

    Few coriander leaves, roughly torn

    One whole spring onion, cut in one inch pieces

    For garnish

    Fresh coriander leaves

    Recipe of soya chilli manchurian

    Here’s a step-by-step soya chilli machurain recipe:

    Step 1: Take a deep pan, add water, and once it starts boiling, add sugar, ginger, soy sauce.

    Step 2: Now, add green chilli, soya nuggets and let it boil for 4-5 minutes, until the water is completely soaked.

    Step 3: Take a bowl, add cornstarch, soaked soya nuggets and mix it well.

    Step 4: Now, heat oil in a deep cooking pot, add soya nuggets and fry until it turns crisp from all sides.

    Step 5: Remove in an absorbent paper and keep it aside.

    Step 6: Next, take a bowl, add soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, tomato ketchup, red chilli sauce and mix it well.

    Step 8: Now, in a wok, add oil, once it’s hot, add green chilli, garlic, ginger and saute it well.

    Step 9: Add onion, capsicum, and saute on high flame till it slightly changes colour.

    Step 10: Add the sauce mixture, water, and black pepper powder. Add cornstarch slurry and mix until the gravy slightly thickens and turns glossy.

    Step 12: Now, add fried soya nuggets and toss everything well.

    Step 13: Add coriander leaves, spring onion and toss it well.

    Step 14: Garnish it with coriander leaves and serve hot.

    • Anukriti Srivastava
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Anukriti Srivastava

      Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More

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