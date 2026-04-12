Chef Ranveer Brar serves up a quick soya chilli manchurian recipe that’s healthy and tasty: Full step-by-step recipe
Craving Indo-Chinese? Check chef Ranveer Brar’s easy and quick soya chilli manchurian recipe, packed with nutrition and flavour.
Soya chunks are a nutritious, plant-based protein source that helps with muscle building, weight management, and supports heart health. They are rich in calcium, iron, fibre, and isoflavones. Here is chef Ranveer Brar’s soya chilli manchurian recipe that can a healthy way to spice up your daily protein intake.
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Total preparation time = 15 minutes
Cooking time = 25 minutes
Total time = 40 minutes
Ingredients required
Here are the ingredients required to make delicious soya chilli manchurian:
For boiling soya nuggets
Three-four cups water
Half tsp sugar
Half-inch ginger, chopped
One tsp soy sauce
One fresh green chilli, slit in half
One-half cups of soya nuggets
For frying soya nuggets
Boiled soya nuggets
Two tbsp corn-starch
Oil for frying
For sauces mixture
Three tbsp soy sauce
One tsp vinegar
One tsp sugar
One tbsp tomato ketchup
One tbsp red chilli sauce
For tempering
Two tbsp oil
One-two fresh green chillies, chopped
Two cloves of garlic, chopped
One inch ginger, chopped
One medium onion, diced
One medium capsicum, diced
Sauce mixture
Water
Half tsp black pepper powder
Four-five tbsp corn-starch slurry
Fried soya nuggets
Few coriander leaves, roughly torn
One whole spring onion, cut in one inch pieces
For garnish
Fresh coriander leaves
Recipe of soya chilli manchurian
Here’s a step-by-step soya chilli machurain recipe:
Step 1: Take a deep pan, add water, and once it starts boiling, add sugar, ginger, soy sauce.
Step 2: Now, add green chilli, soya nuggets and let it boil for 4-5 minutes, until the water is completely soaked.
Step 3: Take a bowl, add cornstarch, soaked soya nuggets and mix it well.
Step 4: Now, heat oil in a deep cooking pot, add soya nuggets and fry until it turns crisp from all sides.
Step 5: Remove in an absorbent paper and keep it aside.
Step 6: Next, take a bowl, add soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, tomato ketchup, red chilli sauce and mix it well.
Step 8: Now, in a wok, add oil, once it’s hot, add green chilli, garlic, ginger and saute it well.
Step 9: Add onion, capsicum, and saute on high flame till it slightly changes colour.
Step 10: Add the sauce mixture, water, and black pepper powder. Add cornstarch slurry and mix until the gravy slightly thickens and turns glossy.
Step 12: Now, add fried soya nuggets and toss everything well.
Step 13: Add coriander leaves, spring onion and toss it well.
Step 14: Garnish it with coriander leaves and serve hot.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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